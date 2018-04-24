Small Finance Banks That Offer Better FD Interest Rates Than SBI

(Also Read: Tax-Saving Fixed Deposits: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Axis Bank)
Small finance banks provide financial inclusion to small businesses, micro and small industries, and farmers, among others. The aim of small finance banks is to lend credit to the underserved population of the country. They may not be popular among the general public but their interest rates are higher than leading banks.
Given below are interest rates on fixed deposits offered by three small finance banks - Fincare Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank:
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Retail Term Deposit (Less than INR 1 Cr)
|Rate of Interest Applicable
|from 1st April 2018
|Domestic
|Tenure
|Normal
|Senior Citizen
|7 - 14 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|15 - 59 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|60 - 90 days
|6.50%
|7.00%
|91 - 179 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|180 - 363 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|364 days
|5.60%
|6.10%
|365 - 727 days
|8.75%
|9.25%
|728 days
|6.80%
|7.30%
|729 - 1091 days
|8.00%
|8.50%
|1092 days
|5.66%
|6.16%
|1093 - 1819 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|1820 days
|5.65%
|6.15%
|1821 - 3652 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of AU Small Finance Bank
For Domestic Retail Fixed Deposits (for amounts less than INR 1 Crore)
|TENURE BUCKETS
|Interest Rate / Card Rate p.a. (%)
|Senior Citizen Interest Rate p.a. (%)
|7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months
|6.90%
|7.40%
|6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|12 Months 1 Day to 18 Months
|7.15%
|7.65%
|18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months
|7.15%
|7.65%
|24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months
|7.30%
|7.80%
|45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months
|7.40%
|7.90%
|Above 60 Months*
|7.25%
|7.75%
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Fincare Small Finance Bank
|Tenure
|General Public
|Senior citizens
|7 days to 45 days
|4%
|4.50%
|46 days to 90 days
|4%
|4.50%
|91 days to 180 days
|6%
|6.50%
|181 days to 364 days
|7%
|7.50%
|12 months to 15 months
|8%
|8.50%
|15 months 1 day to 18 months
|8.25%
|8.75%
|18 months 1 day to 21 months
|8.50%
|9%
|21 months 1 day to 24 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|24 months 1 day to 36 months
|9.00%
|9.50%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|8%
|8.50%
|5 years 1 day to 7 years
|7%
|7.50%
Fixed deposits or FDs, besides offering assured returns, also help investors earn fixed interest rates, which do not fluctuate according to market-linked adversities. Besides banks, non-banking financial companies also offer the options of fixed deposit accounts to customers.