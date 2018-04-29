Things You Could Do Using Your SBI ATM Cards

SBI ATMs can also be used to pay the utility bills.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers around 43,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India, said country's largest lender on its official website. SBI's ATM cards allow users to transact free of cost at any State Bank Group using any State Bank ATM-cum-debit card. This includes the ATMs of State Bank of India as well as the associate banks - namely, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore.