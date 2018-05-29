SpiceJet To Launch Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi Direct Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,313 SpiceJet's Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi direct flight will start operations from July 3.

SpiceJet is launching Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi flight services, fares for which start from an all-inclusive one-way price of Rs 2,313, the airline said on Tuesday. Kanpur is SpiceJet's seventh destination under regional connectivity scheme (RCS) UDAN. SpiceJet's Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi direct flight will start operations from July 3, the carrier said in a statement. With the introduction of the daily direct flight services on the Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi route, passengers from Kanpur can now conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi.Starting 3rd July, SG 8745 will take off from Delhi at 12.10 pm and reach Kanpur at 1.15 pm, whereas the return flight, SG 8746, will take off at 1.35 pm and reach Delhi at 2.55 pm, SpiceJet said.SpiceJet will be operating the flight via a Bombardier Q-400 aircraft from T2 terminal at the Delhi airport.(Also Read: Flight Ticket Offers Of GoAir, AirAsia India, Jet Airways Compared Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer, SpiceJet said, "SpiceJet is delighted to announce the launch of its much awaited flight services from Kanpur - a city which we firmly believe has tremendous potential for air travel. With the launch of this flight, Kanpur will be connected with multiple domestic and international destinations on our network that will immensely benefit both business and leisure travellers."With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi flight, SpiceJet now operates 15 flights under UDAN on the routes of Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla- Mumbai, Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur, Delhi-Adampur-Delhi, Chennai-Hubli-Chennai and Hyderabad-Hubli-Hyderabad.Bookings for tickets are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents. SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones. SpiceJet last week announced 10 new domestic routes Jet Airways is also starting flights to new routes under the UDAN scheme, the flight ticket prices for which are from Rs 967. Jet Airways is also starting direct flights to Manchester, UK, from Mumbai