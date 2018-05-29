SpiceJet To Launch Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi Direct Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,313

Details about SpiceJet's Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi flight
Starting 3rd July, SG 8745 will take off from Delhi at 12.10 pm and reach Kanpur at 1.15 pm, whereas the return flight, SG 8746, will take off at 1.35 pm and reach Delhi at 2.55 pm, SpiceJet said.
|Flt No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|RCS Fare Per Seat
|Effective Date
|8745
|Delhi Terminal 2
|Kanpur
|12:10 PM
|1:15 PM
|Daily
|2313
|3rd July 2018
|8746
|Kanpur
|Delhi Terminal 2
|1:35 PM
|2:55 PM
|Daily
|2313
|3rd July 2018
SpiceJet will be operating the flight via a Bombardier Q-400 aircraft from T2 terminal at the Delhi airport.
Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer, SpiceJet said, "SpiceJet is delighted to announce the launch of its much awaited flight services from Kanpur - a city which we firmly believe has tremendous potential for air travel. With the launch of this flight, Kanpur will be connected with multiple domestic and international destinations on our network that will immensely benefit both business and leisure travellers."
With the addition of the Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi flight, SpiceJet now operates 15 flights under UDAN on the routes of Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla- Mumbai, Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur, Delhi-Adampur-Delhi, Chennai-Hubli-Chennai and Hyderabad-Hubli-Hyderabad.
Bookings for tickets are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents. SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones.
CommentsSpiceJet last week announced 10 new domestic routes.
Jet Airways is also starting flights to new routes under the UDAN scheme, the flight ticket prices for which are from Rs 967. Jet Airways is also starting direct flights to Manchester, UK, from Mumbai.