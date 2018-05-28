Latest Flight Ticket Offers: GoAir Vs AirAsia India Vs Jet Airways

Given below are flight ticket offers from GoAir, AirAsia, Jet Airways in detail
Flight ticket offers from GoAir
GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,314, according to goair.in. This is the lowest fare from a slew of routes that GoAir has put on sale. The lowest fare on GoAir flight tickets is for Guwahati to Bagdogra route. The other low-priced routes on sale are Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,610), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,651), Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,654), and Ahmedabad-Jaipur (Rs 1,680), among others.
Routes covered under GoAir's offer
|From
|To
|Fare (All - Inclusive)
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|₹ 1,314
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,610
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,651
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|₹ 1,654
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|₹ 1,680
|Kolkata
|Patna
|₹ 1,700
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|₹ 1,741
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|₹ 1,836
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|₹ 1,861
|Goa
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,879
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,977
|Mumbai
|Jaipur
|₹ 2,020
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,066
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,088
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,114
|Bhubaneswar
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,118
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|₹ 2,241
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,256
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 2,262
|Mumbai
|Goa
|₹ 2,301
|Jaipur
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,381
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|₹ 2,504
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,504
|Patna
|Delhi
|₹ 2,706
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,800
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|₹ 2,852
|Patna
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,898
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,052
|Delhi
|Patna
|₹ 3,084
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,189
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|₹ 3,237
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|₹ 3,257
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|₹ 3,302
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,386
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|₹ 3,408
|Mumbai
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,478
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|₹ 3,485
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|₹ 3,534
|Bengaluru
|Delhi
|₹ 3,539
|Pune
|Nagpur
|₹ 3,636
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹ 3,725
|Nagpur
|Pune
|₹ 3,736
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|₹ 3,760
|Jammu
|Delhi
|₹ 3,800
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|₹ 3,809
|Pune
|Delhi
|₹ 3,867
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|₹ 3,931
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 3,958
|Mumbai
|Patna
|₹ 4,091
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 4,262
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 4,366
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|₹ 4,542
|Ranchi
|Bengaluru
|₹ 4,542
|Goa
|Delhi
|₹ 4,670
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|₹ 4,707
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|₹ 4,717
|Patna
|Ranchi
|₹ 4,812
|Kolkata
|Port Blair
|₹ 5,252
|Chennai
|Port Blair
|₹ 5,315
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|₹ 5,398
|Mumbai
|Ranchi
|₹ 5,589
|Lucknow
|Mumbai
|₹ 5,759
|Delhi
|Jammu
|₹ 5,783
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|₹ 5,809
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|₹ 5,818
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|₹ 5,821
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|₹ 5,999
|Ranchi
|Mumbai
|₹ 6,218
|Delhi
|Goa
|₹ 6,989
|Leh
|Delhi
|₹ 7,044
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|₹ 8,363
|Patna
|Mumbai
|₹ 8,802
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|₹ 8,885
|Bengaluru
|Port Blair
|₹ 9,857
|Mumbai
|Leh
|₹ 10,500
Flight ticket offers from AirAsia
AirAsia has started the End of Summer Sale across its domestic and international routes. The routes for which flight tickets are on sale include Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand, among others. The domestic flight ticket prices are starting from Rs 1,599 while the international ones are from Rs 3,999, according to airasia.com. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till June 3 while the travel period is till October 31, 2018.
Flight ticket offers from Jet Airways
Jet Airways is offering a 10 per discount on return flights, according to jetairways.com. Passengers have to book the flights 15 days before travel. Only then can they avail this offer on flight tickets.
Separately, Jet Airways is starting flights to new routes next month. The flight ticket prices on these routes are from Rs 967, it said in a release.
Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna sector. Jet Airways 9W 3555 will depart from Lucknow at 0630 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 0805 hrs (IST). Going onward, flight 9W 3558 will depart from Allahabad for Patna at 0835 hrs (IST), arriving in the state capital at 1015 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3557 will depart Patna at 1040 hrs (IST) and land in Allahabad at 1220 hrs (IST). From Allahabad, flight 9W 3556 will depart at 1250 hrs (IST) and land in Lucknow at 1425 hrs (IST). This route will be catered to by a Jet Airways ATR aircraft.
Commencing from June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik. Flight 9W 3509 from New Delhi will depart at 1205 hrs (IST) and arrive in Nashik at 1405 hrs (IST). On its return leg, flight 9W 3510 will depart from Nashik at 1435 hrs (IST), and return to New Delhi at 1635 hrs (IST). This route will be serviced by a Boeing 737 aircraft.
Effective June 16, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore sector. Jet Airways flight 9W 3553 will depart from Nagpur at 0945 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 1150 hrs (IST). Going onward, flight 9W 3552 will depart from Allahabad at 1220 hrs (IST) and arrive in Indore at 1430 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3551 will depart from Indore at 1500 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 1710 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3554 will depart from Allahabad at 1740 hrs (IST) and arrive in Nagpur at 1945 hrs (IST).
New Routes of Jet Airways flights in detail
|Route
|Lowest One-way fares*
|Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow
|Rs. 967
|Patna-Allahabad-Patna
|Rs. 1216
|Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur
|Rs. 1690
|Indore-Allahabad-Indore
|Rs. 1914
|Delhi-Nashik-Delhi
|Rs. 2665
Jet Airways is also starting a Mumbai-Manchester direct, non-stop flight.