Profit
Home | Aviation

Latest Flight Ticket Offers: GoAir Vs AirAsia India Vs Jet Airways

The latest offers from these leading airlines on flight tickets are meant to give a further boost to the aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: May 28, 2018 23:55 IST
AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 1,599 and Rs 3,999 respectively.

During the ongoing summer holidays, domestic airlines are raining discounts to garner maximum customers. GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,314. Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount on their return flights. Separately, it is offering fares from Rs 967 on new domestic routes. AirAsia kicked off a sale on Monday in which it is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 1,599 and Rs 3,999 respectively. The latest offers from these leading airlines are meant to give a further boost to the aviation sector. In the month of March, domestic passenger traffic grew by 27.9 per cent, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Given below are flight ticket offers from GoAir, AirAsia, Jet Airways in detail

Flight ticket offers from GoAir

GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,314, according to goair.in. This is the lowest fare from a slew of routes that GoAir has put on sale. The lowest fare on GoAir flight tickets is for Guwahati to Bagdogra route. The other low-priced routes on sale are Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,610), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,651), Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,654), and Ahmedabad-Jaipur (Rs 1,680), among others.

Routes covered under GoAir's offer
 
FromToFare (All - Inclusive)
GuwahatiBagdogra₹ 1,314
MumbaiAhmedabad₹ 1,610
HyderabadBengaluru₹ 1,651
LucknowDelhi₹ 1,654
AhmedabadJaipur₹ 1,680
KolkataPatna₹ 1,700
DelhiLucknow₹ 1,741
BengaluruGoa₹ 1,836
HyderabadGoa₹ 1,861
GoaMumbai₹ 1,879
AhmedabadMumbai₹ 1,977
MumbaiJaipur₹ 2,020
GoaBengaluru₹ 2,066
BengaluruHyderabad₹ 2,088
HyderabadAhmedabad₹ 2,114
BhubaneswarKolkata₹ 2,118
PuneBengaluru₹ 2,241
AhmedabadHyderabad₹ 2,256
KolkataBhubaneswar₹ 2,262
MumbaiGoa₹ 2,301
JaipurAhmedabad₹ 2,381
AhmedabadDelhi₹ 2,504
HyderabadKolkata₹ 2,504
PatnaDelhi₹ 2,706
GuwahatiKolkata₹ 2,800
RanchiDelhi₹ 2,852
PatnaKolkata₹ 2,898
HyderabadLucknow₹ 3,052
DelhiPatna₹ 3,084
ChennaiMumbai₹ 3,189
MumbaiDelhi₹ 3,237
DelhiRanchi₹ 3,257
KolkataGuwahati₹ 3,302
JaipurMumbai₹ 3,386
NagpurBengaluru₹ 3,408
MumbaiLucknow₹ 3,478
MumbaiKochi₹ 3,485
MumbaiChennai₹ 3,534
BengaluruDelhi₹ 3,539
PuneNagpur₹ 3,636
BengaluruLucknow₹ 3,725
NagpurPune₹ 3,736
BengaluruPatna₹ 3,760
JammuDelhi₹ 3,800
KolkataDelhi₹ 3,809
PuneDelhi₹ 3,867
KolkataHyderabad₹ 3,931
BengaluruAhmedabad₹ 3,958
MumbaiPatna₹ 4,091
DelhiAhmedabad₹ 4,262
MumbaiBhubaneswar₹ 4,366
MumbaiKolkata₹ 4,542
RanchiBengaluru₹ 4,542
GoaDelhi₹ 4,670
JammuSrinagar₹ 4,707
DelhiKolkata₹ 4,717
PatnaRanchi₹ 4,812
KolkataPort Blair₹ 5,252
ChennaiPort Blair₹ 5,315
DelhiHyderabad₹ 5,398
MumbaiRanchi₹ 5,589
LucknowMumbai₹ 5,759
DelhiJammu₹ 5,783
DelhiGuwahati₹ 5,809
BhubaneswarMumbai₹ 5,818
AhmedabadKochi₹ 5,821
Port BlairKolkata₹ 5,999
RanchiMumbai₹ 6,218
DelhiGoa₹ 6,989
LehDelhi₹ 7,044
LucknowBengaluru₹ 8,363
PatnaMumbai₹ 8,802
MumbaiJammu₹ 8,885
BengaluruPort Blair₹ 9,857
MumbaiLeh₹ 10,500

Flight ticket offers from AirAsia

AirAsia has started the End of Summer Sale across its domestic and international routes. The routes for which flight tickets are on sale include Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand, among others. The domestic flight ticket prices are starting from Rs 1,599 while the international ones are from Rs 3,999, according to airasia.com. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till June 3 while the travel period is till October 31, 2018.

Flight ticket offers from Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering a 10 per discount on return flights, according to jetairways.com. Passengers have to book the flights 15 days before travel. Only then can they avail this offer on flight tickets.

Separately, Jet Airways is starting flights to new routes next month.  The flight ticket prices on these routes are from Rs 967, it said in a release.

Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna sector. Jet Airways 9W 3555 will depart from Lucknow at 0630 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 0805 hrs (IST). Going onward, flight 9W 3558 will depart from Allahabad for Patna at 0835 hrs (IST), arriving in the state capital at 1015 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3557 will depart Patna at 1040 hrs (IST) and land in Allahabad at 1220 hrs (IST). From Allahabad, flight 9W 3556 will depart at 1250 hrs (IST) and land in Lucknow at 1425 hrs (IST). This route will be catered to by a Jet Airways ATR aircraft.

Commencing from June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik. Flight 9W 3509 from New Delhi will depart at 1205 hrs (IST) and arrive in Nashik at 1405 hrs (IST). On its return leg, flight 9W 3510 will depart from Nashik at 1435 hrs (IST), and return to New Delhi at 1635 hrs (IST). This route will be serviced by a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Effective June 16, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore sector. Jet Airways flight 9W 3553 will depart from Nagpur at 0945 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 1150 hrs (IST). Going onward, flight 9W 3552 will depart from Allahabad at 1220 hrs (IST) and arrive in Indore at 1430 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3551 will depart from Indore at 1500 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 1710 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3554 will depart from Allahabad at 1740 hrs (IST) and arrive in Nagpur at 1945 hrs (IST).

New Routes of Jet Airways flights in detail
 
RouteLowest One-way fares*
Lucknow-Allahabad-LucknowRs. 967
Patna-Allahabad-PatnaRs. 1216
Nagpur-Allahabad-NagpurRs. 1690
Indore-Allahabad-IndoreRs. 1914
Delhi-Nashik-DelhiRs. 2665


Jet Airways is also starting a Mumbai-Manchester direct, non-stop flight.

