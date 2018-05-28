Latest Flight Ticket Offers: GoAir Vs AirAsia India Vs Jet Airways The latest offers from these leading airlines on flight tickets are meant to give a further boost to the aviation sector.

Given below are flight ticket offers from GoAir, AirAsia, Jet Airways in detail



Flight ticket offers from GoAir



is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,314, according to goair.in. This is the lowest fare from a slew of routes that GoAir has put on sale. The lowest fare on GoAir flight tickets is for Guwahati to Bagdogra route. The other low-priced routes on sale are Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,610), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,651), Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,654), and Ahmedabad-Jaipur (Rs 1,680), among others.



Routes covered under GoAir's offer

From To Fare (All - Inclusive) Guwahati Bagdogra ₹ 1,314 Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 1,610 Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 1,651 Lucknow Delhi ₹ 1,654 Ahmedabad Jaipur ₹ 1,680 Kolkata Patna ₹ 1,700 Delhi Lucknow ₹ 1,741 Bengaluru Goa ₹ 1,836 Hyderabad Goa ₹ 1,861 Goa Mumbai ₹ 1,879 Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹ 1,977 Mumbai Jaipur ₹ 2,020 Goa Bengaluru ₹ 2,066 Bengaluru Hyderabad ₹ 2,088 Hyderabad Ahmedabad ₹ 2,114 Bhubaneswar Kolkata ₹ 2,118 Pune Bengaluru ₹ 2,241 Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 2,256 Kolkata Bhubaneswar ₹ 2,262 Mumbai Goa ₹ 2,301 Jaipur Ahmedabad ₹ 2,381 Ahmedabad Delhi ₹ 2,504 Hyderabad Kolkata ₹ 2,504 Patna Delhi ₹ 2,706 Guwahati Kolkata ₹ 2,800 Ranchi Delhi ₹ 2,852 Patna Kolkata ₹ 2,898 Hyderabad Lucknow ₹ 3,052 Delhi Patna ₹ 3,084 Chennai Mumbai ₹ 3,189 Mumbai Delhi ₹ 3,237 Delhi Ranchi ₹ 3,257 Kolkata Guwahati ₹ 3,302 Jaipur Mumbai ₹ 3,386 Nagpur Bengaluru ₹ 3,408 Mumbai Lucknow ₹ 3,478 Mumbai Kochi ₹ 3,485 Mumbai Chennai ₹ 3,534 Bengaluru Delhi ₹ 3,539 Pune Nagpur ₹ 3,636 Bengaluru Lucknow ₹ 3,725 Nagpur Pune ₹ 3,736 Bengaluru Patna ₹ 3,760 Jammu Delhi ₹ 3,800 Kolkata Delhi ₹ 3,809 Pune Delhi ₹ 3,867 Kolkata Hyderabad ₹ 3,931 Bengaluru Ahmedabad ₹ 3,958 Mumbai Patna ₹ 4,091 Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 4,262 Mumbai Bhubaneswar ₹ 4,366 Mumbai Kolkata ₹ 4,542 Ranchi Bengaluru ₹ 4,542 Goa Delhi ₹ 4,670 Jammu Srinagar ₹ 4,707 Delhi Kolkata ₹ 4,717 Patna Ranchi ₹ 4,812 Kolkata Port Blair ₹ 5,252 Chennai Port Blair ₹ 5,315 Delhi Hyderabad ₹ 5,398 Mumbai Ranchi ₹ 5,589 Lucknow Mumbai ₹ 5,759 Delhi Jammu ₹ 5,783 Delhi Guwahati ₹ 5,809 Bhubaneswar Mumbai ₹ 5,818 Ahmedabad Kochi ₹ 5,821 Port Blair Kolkata ₹ 5,999 Ranchi Mumbai ₹ 6,218 Delhi Goa ₹ 6,989 Leh Delhi ₹ 7,044 Lucknow Bengaluru ₹ 8,363 Patna Mumbai ₹ 8,802 Mumbai Jammu ₹ 8,885 Bengaluru Port Blair ₹ 9,857 Mumbai Leh ₹ 10,500

Flight ticket offers from AirAsia



AirAsia has started the End of Summer Sale across its



Flight ticket offers from Jet Airways



Jet Airways is offering a 10 per discount on return flights, according to jetairways.com. Passengers have to book the flights 15 days before travel. Only then can they avail this offer on flight tickets.



Separately, Jet Airways is starting flights to



Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna sector. Jet Airways 9W 3555 will depart from Lucknow at 0630 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 0805 hrs (IST). Going onward, flight 9W 3558 will depart from Allahabad for Patna at 0835 hrs (IST), arriving in the state capital at 1015 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3557 will depart Patna at 1040 hrs (IST) and land in Allahabad at 1220 hrs (IST). From Allahabad, flight 9W 3556 will depart at 1250 hrs (IST) and land in Lucknow at 1425 hrs (IST). This route will be catered to by a Jet Airways ATR aircraft.



Commencing from June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik. Flight 9W 3509 from New Delhi will depart at 1205 hrs (IST) and arrive in Nashik at 1405 hrs (IST). On its return leg, flight 9W 3510 will depart from Nashik at 1435 hrs (IST), and return to New Delhi at 1635 hrs (IST). This route will be serviced by a Boeing 737 aircraft.



Effective June 16, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore sector. Jet Airways flight 9W 3553 will depart from Nagpur at 0945 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 1150 hrs (IST). Going onward, flight 9W 3552 will depart from Allahabad at 1220 hrs (IST) and arrive in Indore at 1430 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3551 will depart from Indore at 1500 hrs (IST) and arrive in Allahabad at 1710 hrs (IST). On its return journey, flight 9W 3554 will depart from Allahabad at 1740 hrs (IST) and arrive in Nagpur at 1945 hrs (IST).



New Routes of Jet Airways flights in detail

Route Lowest One-way fares* Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow Rs. 967 Patna-Allahabad-Patna Rs. 1216 Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur Rs. 1690 Indore-Allahabad-Indore Rs. 1914 Delhi-Nashik-Delhi Rs. 2665



Jet Airways is also starting a



