SpiceJet Announces New Daily Direct Flights. Fares Start From Rs 2,999

Domestic carrier SpiceJet will now offer daily direct flights from Tuticorin to Bengaluru, said the carrier on its official webiste -- spicejet.com. The direct flight services will start from July 1, 2018, it further said. Passengers can book their flight tickets for Rs 2,999 in the spicesaver category and for Rs 3,752 in the spicemax category. Recently, several other carriers -- Jet Airways and IndiGo -- have come up with new routes on robust air traffic, which the country has witnessed in recent months.Last week, IndiGo introduced Tuticorin as its 53rd destination. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018.Last month, SpiceJet announced Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi flight services, fares for which start from an all-inclusive one-way price of Rs. 2,313. Kanpur is SpiceJet's seventh destination under regional connectivity scheme (RCS) UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The airline will start operations from July 3.It has also announced the launch of 10 new flights on domestic routes with daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector. And, enhance its operations on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kozhikode with an additional evening flight on each of these sectors. Recently, Jet Airways also started flights to fresh routes under the UDAN scheme starting from Rs. 1,177. Operating thrice a week, Jet Airways' new routes will offer Allahabad a 6 day/week connectivity, complementing the existing connectivity to/from the city.The new flights will offer two-way connections to Mumbai from Allahabad via Nagpur/Indore/Lucknow, Jet Airways said. Similarly, the flights offer two-way connections to Bengaluru from Allahabad via Indore/Patna.