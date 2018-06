IndiGo Announces New Destinations, Adds 16 New Flights. Details Here

IndiGo has recently also introduced Tuticorin as its destination.

Flight No. Frequency Departure From Departure Time Arrival To Arrival Time Eff Dt 6E 838 Daily Bengaluru 21:05 Jaipur 23:25 5-Aug-18 6E 427 Daily Bengaluru 16:45 Nagpur 18:25 5-Aug-18 6E 6405 Tuesday Bengaluru 5:00 Raipur 6:50 7-Aug-18 6E 405 Except Tuesday Bengaluru 8:00 Raipur 9:50 5-Aug-18 6E 409 Except Tuesday Bengaluru 12:40 Vizag 14:10 5-Aug-18 6E 1859 Daily Dhaka 19:10 Kolkata 20:00 1-Aug-18 6E 839 Daily Jaipur 23:55 Bengaluru 2:15 5-Aug-18 6E 5988 Daily Jorhat 13:00 Kolkata 14:45 1-Aug-18 6E 1858 Daily Kolkata 16:40 Dhaka 18:10 1-Aug-18 6E 5989 Daily Kolkata 9:55 Jorhat 11:35 1-Aug-18 6E 663 Daily Kolkata 4:55 Nagpur 6:45 1-Aug-18 6E 688 Daily Kolkata 21:00 Patna 22:10 1-Aug-18 6E 431 Daily Nagpur 18:55 Bengaluru 20:35 5-Aug-18 6E 664 Daily Nagpur 7:15 Kolkata 9:10 1-Aug-18 6E 689 Daily Patna 3:10 Kolkata 4:25 2-Aug-18 6E 406 Tuesday Raipur 7:20 Bengaluru 9:10 7-Aug-18 6E 406 Except Tuesday Raipur 10:20 Bengaluru 12:10 5-Aug-18 6E 422 Except Tuesday Vizag 14:40 Bengaluru 16:15 5-Aug-18

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of Jorhat and Dhaka as its new destinations, a press release issued by the company said. Under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, Jorhat will be the 54th destination and Dhaka will be the 55th destination on IndiGo's network. Airline's new services will start on August 1, 2018. IndiGo has also announced the addition of 16 new flights to its network, the press release further added. Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through airline's official website- goindigo.in.Effective August 2018, the operator will operate its first daily flight between Bengaluru and Raipur. Additionally, the airline will operate second daily flight between Kolkata-Nagpur, third daily flight between Bengaluru and Nagpur, and fourth daily flight between Bengaluru and Jaipur, and Bengaluru and Vizag respectively. The carrier will also operate its 4th daily flight between Kolkata and Patna.(Schedule of IndiGo's new flights) IndiGo has recently. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a startingfrom July 26, 2018. The carrier will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at anIndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft, as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, the press release said.