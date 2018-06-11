NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IndiGo Announces New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,999. Routes, Schedule And Other Details

Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.

Aviation | | Updated: June 11, 2018 15:31 IST
IndiGo recently also introduced 20 new flights across its domestic network.

Budget carrier IndiGo has introduced Tuticorin as its 53rd destination, informed a tweet posted by the airline on its handle- @IndiGo6E. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The carrier will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at a all-inclusive price of Rs 2,100. IndiGo's new announcement is a part of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, a press release issued by the airline said.  Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.   "A city of over 411,000 population in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin, will be the 53rd destination on IndiGo's network", the airline said.  The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline's ATR operations, and will provide connectivity between Tuticorin and other key cities, the carrier further added.
Flight noOriginDestinationDeparture timeArrival timeEffectiveFares- INR
6E 7183ChennaiTuticorinÂ05:5007:3026-Jul-182,999
6E 7184TuticorinChennai07:5509:3026-Jul-182,999
6E 7185ChennaiTuticorin10:2512:0526-Jul-182,999
6E 7186TuticorinChennai12:3514:1526-Jul-182,999
6E 7187ChennaiTuticorin14:4016:2026-Jul-182,999
6E 7188TuticorinChennai16:4018:1526-Jul-182,999
6E 7189ChennaiCalicut18:5520:3526-Jul-182,100
6E 7191CalicutChennai21:0022:4026-Jul-182,250
(Schedule of IndiGo's new flights)

Comments
IndiGo recently also introduced 20 new flights across its domestic network. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1. IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli, and between Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru, effective June 28, 2018.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft, as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, a press release said. 

