IndiGo Announces New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,999. Routes, Schedule And Other Details

Flight no Origin Destination Departure time Arrival time Effective Fares- INR 6E 7183 Chennai TuticorinÂ 05:50 07:30 26-Jul-18 2,999 6E 7184 Tuticorin Chennai 07:55 09:30 26-Jul-18 2,999 6E 7185 Chennai Tuticorin 10:25 12:05 26-Jul-18 2,999 6E 7186 Tuticorin Chennai 12:35 14:15 26-Jul-18 2,999 6E 7187 Chennai Tuticorin 14:40 16:20 26-Jul-18 2,999 6E 7188 Tuticorin Chennai 16:40 18:15 26-Jul-18 2,999 6E 7189 Chennai Calicut 18:55 20:35 26-Jul-18 2,100 6E 7191 Calicut Chennai 21:00 22:40 26-Jul-18 2,250 (Schedule of IndiGo's new flights)



Budget carrier IndiGo has introduced Tuticorin as its 53rd destination, informed a tweet posted by the airline on its handle- @IndiGo6E. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The carrier will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at a all-inclusive price of Rs 2,100. IndiGo's new announcement is a part of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, a press release issued by the airline said. Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. Introducing our 53rd #6Edestination Tuticorin! Flying 3x daily, non-stop between Chennai & Tuticorin w.e.f 26th July. Fares starting INR 2999. Book now: https://t.co/XAt4rXPMZ2pic.twitter.com/bhx6fKFb28 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 11, 2018 "A city of over 411,000 population in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin, will be the 53rd destination on IndiGo's network", the airline said. The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline's ATR operations, and will provide connectivity between Tuticorin and other key cities, the carrier further added. IndiGo recently also introduced 20 new flights across its domestic network. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1. IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli, and between Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru, effective June 28, 2018. IndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft, as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, a press release said.