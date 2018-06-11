IndiGo Announces New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,999. Routes, Schedule And Other Details

"A city of over 411,000 population in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin, will be the 53rd destination on IndiGo's network", the airline said. The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline's ATR operations, and will provide connectivity between Tuticorin and other key cities, the carrier further added.
Introducing our 53rd #6Edestination Tuticorin! Flying 3x daily, non-stop between Chennai & Tuticorin w.e.f 26th July. Fares starting INR 2999. Book now: https://t.co/XAt4rXPMZ2pic.twitter.com/bhx6fKFb28— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 11, 2018
|Flight no
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure time
|Arrival time
|Effective
|Fares- INR
|6E 7183
|Chennai
|TuticorinÂ
|05:50
|07:30
|26-Jul-18
|2,999
|6E 7184
|Tuticorin
|Chennai
|07:55
|09:30
|26-Jul-18
|2,999
|6E 7185
|Chennai
|Tuticorin
|10:25
|12:05
|26-Jul-18
|2,999
|6E 7186
|Tuticorin
|Chennai
|12:35
|14:15
|26-Jul-18
|2,999
|6E 7187
|Chennai
|Tuticorin
|14:40
|16:20
|26-Jul-18
|2,999
|6E 7188
|Tuticorin
|Chennai
|16:40
|18:15
|26-Jul-18
|2,999
|6E 7189
|Chennai
|Calicut
|18:55
|20:35
|26-Jul-18
|2,100
|6E 7191
|Calicut
|Chennai
|21:00
|22:40
|26-Jul-18
|2,250
CommentsIndiGo recently also introduced 20 new flights across its domestic network. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1. IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli, and between Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru, effective June 28, 2018.
IndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft, as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, a press release said.