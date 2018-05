IndiGo Announces 20 New Domestic Flights. Routes, Schedule And Other Details

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft

Flight No. Days of operation Departure station Departure time Arrival station Arrival time Effective date 6E 7163 Daily Kochi 6:30 Tiruchirappalli 7:40 28-Jun-18 6E 7161 Daily Tiruchirappalli 8:00 Bengaluru 9:10 28-Jun-18 6E 7162 Daily Bengaluru 10:15 Tiruchirappalli 11:25 28-Jun-18 6E 7164 Daily Tiruchirappalli 11:45 Kochi 12:50 28-Jun-18 6E 0113 Except Tuesday Bengaluru 5:35 Varanasi 8:00 1-Jul-18 6E 0115 Except Tuesday Varanasi 8:40 Bengaluru 11:10 1-Jul-18 6E 0661 Except Tuesday Bengaluru 11:50 Chandigarh 14:50 1-Jul-18 6E 0662 Except Tuesday Chandigarh 15:20 Bengaluru 18:20 1-Jul-18 6E 0106 Daily Bengaluru 19:20 Ranchi 21:40 1-Jul-18 6E 0108 Daily Ranchi 22:10 Bengaluru 0:30 1-Jul-18 6E 0691 Except Sunday Bengaluru 19:10 Indore 21:05 2-Jul-18 6E 0705 Except Sunday Indore 21:35 Bengaluru 23:30 2-Jul-18 6E 0691 Only Sunday Bengaluru 19:25 Indore 21:20 1-Jul-18 6E 0705 Only Sunday Indore 21:50 Bengaluru 23:45 1-Jul-18 6E 0372 Except Sunday Kolkata 4:50 Chandigarh 7:20 16-Jul-18 6E 0372 Except Sunday Chandigarh 7:50 Srinagar 9:00 16-Jul-18 6E 0376 Except Sunday Srinagar 9:35 Chandigarh 10:50 16-Jul-18 6E 0376 Except Sunday Chandigarh 11:20 Kolkata 13:50 16-Jul-18 6E 0372 Only Sunday Kolkata 4:50 Hyderabad 6:45 15-Jul-18 6E 0376 Only Sunday Hyderabad 11:25 Kolkata 13:40 15-Jul-18 6E 0378 Daily Kolkata 14:20 Indore 16:25 15-Jul-18 6E 0382 Daily Indore 16:55 Nagpur 17:55 15-Jul-18 6E 0388 Daily Nagpur 18:25 Indore 19:20 15-Jul-18 6E 0392 Daily Indore 19:50 Kolkata 22:00 15-Jul-18

IndiGo has announced introduction of 20 new flights across its domestic network. The airline will now operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1, it said in a press release. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1. IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Cochin and Tiruchirappalli, and between Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru effective June 28, 2018, IndiGo added. Bookings for these new flights are open on IndiGo's official website - goindigo.in. (Also read: Top 5 Cheapest Airlines In The World: IndiGo, Air India Express, Others Effective July 15, 2018, the airline will also introduce its first direct flights between Kolkata and Chandigarh, and between Kolkata and Indore, and a non-stop flight from Chandigarh to Srinagar. A second non-stop daily flight between Indore and Nagpur will also be introduced, the airline noted. IndiGo had recently announced introduction of, 2018. The carrier will also operate, between Hubli and Bengaluru, and between Hubli and Ahmedabad with Airbus A320, starting July 1, 2018.According to the airline, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.IndiGo currently has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft, as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 peak daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations, the press release said.