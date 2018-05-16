IndiGo To Start Flight Operations To Hubli From June 28. Details Here IndiGo will also operate additional flights between Hubli-Chennai, Hubli-Bengaluru and Hubli-Ahmedabad with Airbus A320, starting July 1, 2018.

Hubli will become IndiGo's 52nd destination. New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said that it will commence flight operations to Hubli in Karnataka from June 28, 2018. According to the budget airline, the city will become its 52nd destination.



"IndiGo with its 9th ATR aircraft will operate daily direct flights connecting Hubli to Goa and Kochi from June 28, 2018," the company said in a statement.



The low cost carrier will also operate additional flights between Hubli-Chennai, Hubli-Bengaluru and Hubli-Ahmedabad with Airbus A320, starting July 1, 2018.



"The introduction of these flights will further strengthen airline's ATR operations, and will provide enhanced connectivity between Hubli and other key cities with all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,299," the statement said.





