Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points, Nifty Touches 10,750, ICICI Bank Surges 7%

ICICI Bank shares surged over 7%

The stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note, with the BSE benchmark index Sensex gaining 180 points and the NSE Nifty advancing as much as 43 points. Gains were led by buying witnessed in banking stocks, with ICICI Bank trading more than 7 per cent higher. Private sector bank ICICI Bank had the previous day reported its smallest quarterly profit in two years as stricter RBI rules forced the country's third-biggest lender by assets to account for more bad loans. But the earnings were in line with expectations. Consumer durables and pharma stocks also rose.