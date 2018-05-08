NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points, Nifty Touches 10,750, ICICI Bank Surges 7%

Besides ICICI Bank, other top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Lupin, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.

Market | Updated: May 08, 2018 09:43 IST
The stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note, with the BSE benchmark index Sensex gaining 180 points and the NSE Nifty advancing as much as 43 points. Gains were led by buying witnessed in banking stocks, with ICICI Bank trading more than 7 per cent higher. Private sector bank ICICI Bank had the previous day reported its smallest quarterly profit in two years as stricter RBI rules forced the country's third-biggest lender by assets to account for more bad loans. But the earnings were in line with expectations. Consumer durables and pharma stocks also rose.
Here are 10 things to know about Tuesday's trading session:
  1. At 9:34 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 116 points higher at 35,324 while the Nifty was up 21 points at 10,736.
  2. Besides ICICI Bank, other top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Lupin, Cipla, Coal India and Eicher Motors, trading more than 1 per cent higher each. 
  3. Pharma stocks rose, with the NSE sectoral index - Nifty Pharma - trading 1 per cent higher in morning deals.
  4. Among other pharma shares, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 1 per cent and Sun Pharma up 0.7 per cent.
  5. ICICI Bank had on Monday reported that its net profit for January-March almost halved to Rs 1,020 crore. On bad loans, ICICI's long-serving Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar, said the focus was turning to recovery and resolution and the bank would aim to lower its net non-performing loan ratio to 1.5 per cent in two years from 4.77 per cent at the end of March. "We believe that since a lot of the stress has already been recognised, going forward, in fact, our focus will be on recovery and resolution," she said. 
  6. The rupee traded in the range of 67.20-67.14 against dollar in morning deals. It had closed at a 15-month low of 67.13 against the US dollar on Monday.
  7. Global crude oil prices stood near their highest since late 2014, ahead of an announcement by US President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran, which fuelled concerns about crude supply.
  8. While caution on Mr Trump's statement kept many investors on edge, Asian shares made small gains, led by technology firms.
  9. Shares in other Asian markets firmed slightly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent, with information technology shares rising 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was almost flat.
  10. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent, boosted by Apple's sixth straight day of gains.
(With agency inputs)

