SBI Internet Banking: How To Open Account, Change/Reset Username And Password

State Bank of India or SBI provides internet banking facility through its portal- onlinesbi.com. SBI customers having subscribed to the bank's internet banking facility can carry out their banking activities from their desktop, without physically visiting a bank branch. The country's largest lender offers a host of facilities via its internet banking portal, that includes accessing information on account balance, requesting a fund transfer, opening of a digital savings bank account, applying for a new cheque book, requesting for a demand draft, setting up a recurring deposit or PPF (Public Provident Fund), among several other services.

How to access SBI's internet banking facility through onlineSBI.com

To access OnlineSBI, users are required to have an account with the bank. Registration for the internet banking service with an SBI bank branch is also required.

For registration, users can download the registration forms from the OnlineSBI website, complete the form and submit it at SBI branch. Registration formalities complete after details are verified and authenticated by the branch, said SBI on its website- onlinesbi.com.

Upon registration, the SBI bank branch provides the subscriber with a "Pre Printed Kit (PPF)", which contains a username and a password. These details are required for logging into the portal for the first time after registration.

If somebody is not in a position to collect PPK in person, the bank arranges to send a username through SMS and a mailer containing password to the user's registered address, according to SBI's website.

Users can then log in to onlinesbi.com using this username and password. At the first login, he/she will need to go through a simple initialization process.

How to change SBI internet banking username and password

SBI internet banking's user name and password are system generated. OnlineSBI has no control over this process, noted SBI on its website. During the first visit to OnlineSBI, users are required to mandatorily change the user name and password. Later at any point of time, he/she can change the password but not the user name, said SBI.

How to reset SBI internet banking username and password

In case user forgets his/her login username or password, he/she can reset it.

Here are the steps to reset SBI internet banking username:

Step 1: Go to the login screen of SBI's online banking page-onlinesbi.com and click on "forget username" tab

Step 2: User will be redirected to another page. To generate the username, the user is required to enter the "CIF number". One can find the CIF number in the bank's passbook or in the account statement.

Step 3: In the second field, enter the country of residence.

Step 4: In the third field, enter the registered mobile number and type in the captcha shown on the screen and press "confirm". Username will be displayed on the screen and will also be sent to the registered mobile number

Here are the steps to reset SBI internet banking password:

Step 1: Click on "Forget Login Password" on the login screen

Step 2: User will be redirected to another screen where he/she is required to enter the details like username, account number, country, mobile number, date of birth followed by the captcha shown on the screen

Step 3: Now click on 'Submit'

Sep 4: User will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. Enter that and press submit

Users can also create login password using ATM card details. In that case, user will be required to enter details like the ATM card number, validity date, card holder name and ATM PIN and the captcha shown on the screen. Bank will then ask user to enter a new login password and then confirm the new login password. After this, the login password will be reset.