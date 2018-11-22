How To Activate State Bank Of India ATM Card Online Through Internet Banking

SBI ATM card: A new debit card can be used only after activation, according to the bank

Have you just received a new ATM card from State Bank of India (SBI)? SBI enables its internet banking customers to activate their new ATM card online. This means that SBI internet banking subscribers - SBI customers who have opted for the bank's internet banking facility - can activate their newly-issued ATM card online, without having to visit an ATM or bank branch. The customer is required to log in to the bank's ATM internet banking portal and enter the 16-digit ATM number, among other details, in order to use this facility, according to a video tutorial shared by SBI on its website.

How to activate a new SBI ATM card online through the bank's internet banking portal (onlineSBI.com):

The customer is required to log in to SBI's internet banking portal - onlineSBI.com - with the username and password issued to the customer by the bank, according to the lender.

Once logged in to the OnlineSBI portal, the customer is required to access the "ATM Card Services" option under the "e-Services" section.

Clicking on the "ATM Card Services" link takes the customer to the said section, which has multiple options.

Here, the customer can proceed by clicking on the "New ATM Card Activation" option.

The user is required to select the account from which the ATM card is issued. If the customer has only one account with the bank, the same would be pre-selected, SBI explained in its tutorial published on video-sharing website YouTube.

After this step, the user may proceed by entering the 16-digit ATM card number twice in the given fields, and click on "Activate".

The customer is required to verify the details - such as account type and branch location - displayed on the screen by the internet banking portal, and confirm by clicking on "Confirm".

The bank sends a security password, called "high security password", on the customer's registered mobile number. This security password is required to be submitted by the user in the given field. After entering the same, the customer may proceed by clicking on "Confirm".

Upon entry of the correct password, SBI internet banking facility confirms the same by displaying the message: "ATM card has been activated successfully."

A newly-received ATM card can be used only after activation, according to SBI. The ATM card holder is required to generate a PIN to start transacting with the card. The user is then required to generate a PIN for the ATM card. This can be done through an online service, an SMS service, an IVR or interactive voice response service, or by visiting a bank branch, according to SBI.