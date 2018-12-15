India Post Internet Banking Facility: How To Register, Services Offered, Other Details

A POSB customer can access the internet banking facility at ebanking.indiapost.gov.in.

India Post, under the Department of Posts (DOP), on Friday launched internet banking services for all the post office savings bank (POSB) account holders, mentioned state-run postal system on its official Twitter handle. Under this new facility, customers will be able to transfer funds from one post office savings bank account to another POSB account. Users will also be able to make online deposits from savings bank account to recurring deposit (RD) account and public provident fund (PPF) account of post office. POSB account holders will also be able to transact, open, close an RD account and fixed deposit (FD) accounts via the India Post internet banking facility.

Launch of Revamped India Post Website , e-Commerce portal and Internet Banking facility for POSB Customers , Disbursement of scholarship under Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana & Conferment of Meghdoot award by MoSC (I/C) Shri @manojsinhabjp at National Media Centre , New Delhi . pic.twitter.com/7D5q8BsiM4 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) December 14, 2018

According to India Post's official website- indiapost.gov.in, customers should have a valid active single or joint savings account, necessary KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, active DOP ATM/debit card, valid unique mobile number, email address and PAN (Permanent Account Number) for availing India Post's internet banking. A POSB customer can access the internet banking facility at ebanking.indiapost.gov.in.

Steps to register for India Post internet banking facility

1. Visit your home branch and fill the pre-printed application form

2. Submit the application form with required documents

3. Once the request is processed successfully, an SMS alert will be delivered to the registered mobile number

4. Now, open the India Post internet banking page using the URL mentioned in the SMS and use the hyperlink "New User Activation". Remember you will require your customer ID or CIF ID and account ID to configure it

5. Fill the necessary details and configure the internet banking facility