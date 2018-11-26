How To Enable, Disable State Bank Of India SMS Alerts Via Internet Banking

SBI online: The bank provides several facilities to its customers through its internet banking portal

State Bank of India (SBI) enables its customers to customise its SMS alerts service through internet banking. In other words, subscribers of SBI's internet banking service can turn on/off and choose among different types of alerts through the bank's SMS alert service, according to a video tutorial shared by the bank on its website. Among other options, SBI customers can switch on or off SMS alerts that notify the subscriber about occurrence of different events, such as debit card purchase, issuance of cheque book and money deposit in the account, according to the bank. Through its SMS alerts facility, SBI provides updates to its customers on different kinds of transactions taking place in the account.

How to use internet banking (through OnlineSBI.com) facility to change SMS alert settings

SBI has listed out steps to use its internet banking facility to activate/deactivate or change settings of SMS alerts:

In order to activate or deactivate SMS alerts, the account holder is required to log in to SBI's internet banking portal, OnlineSBI.com, and click on "SMS alerts" after clicking on "e-Services", according to the bank.

(The user can find "SMS alerts" under the "e-Services" section)

After this step, the user is led to the "SMS alerts registration/updation" page. On this page, the user is required to provide input by selecting the bank account.

In case the user holds only one account with SBI, the same is selected automatically, otherwise the customer is required to select the account for which the SMS service status needs to be changed.

The user can choose from different SMS alert services such as request for cheque stop and debit card purchase.

(The user can activate or deactivate a service by selecting "yes" or "no")

The user can activate or deactivate a particular service by selecting "yes" or "no" from the drop-down menu given against the name of the service, according to SBI.

(The user can set different limits to get SMS alerts in the event of money deposit in the bank account)

