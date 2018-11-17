Here Are Top 10 Services Offered By State Bank Of India

SBI offers a host of debit cards, ranging from classic debit cards to rupay debit cards.

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, offers a wide range of services in the personal banking segment. These products are designed with flexibility to suit customer's personal requirements and are available at all branches, noted the lender on it's portal- sbi.co.in. From internet banking facility to 24 hour ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) facility, from online trading platform to National Pension System (NPS), from safe deposit locker to foreign inward remittance service, the lender provides a variety of options.