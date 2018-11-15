SBI's Deposit Schemes: Public Provident Fund Compared To National Pension System

SBI's NPS is a defined contribution pension system that provides social security to all citizens.

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, offers a host of services to provide financial security to subscribers at a later stage of life. National Pension System (NPS) account and PPF (Public Provident Fund) account are two such options offered by the lender under its personal banking portfolio. PPF account provides an investment avenue with decent returns coupled with income tax benefits, said SBI on its portal- sbi.co.in. National Pension System (NPS) is a defined contribution pension system that provides social security to all citizens of India. It is administered and regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Here's a comparison of SBI's PPF account with SBI's NPS account:

Eligibility

According to SBI, individuals in their own name as well as on behalf of a minor can open PPF account at any branch. As per extant instructions, opening of PPF accounts in the name of Hindu undivided family is not permitted. Meanwhile, an NPS account can be opened by individuals between 18 and 65 years of age.

Quantum of contribution

A minimum of Rs 500 subject to a maximum of Rs. 1,50,000 per annum can be deposited in a SBI PPF account. The amount can be deposited in lump sum or in a maximum of 12 installments per year. An NPS account can be maintained at a minimum contribution of Rs. 6,000 a year. At the same time, NPS offers two types of accounts: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Subscribers must make a minimum contribution of Rs 1,000 per annum for the tier 1 account. For the tier-2 account of NPS, there is no minimum requirement of contribution, said SBI.

Maturity

The original duration of SBI's PPF account is 15 years. However, on application by the subscriber, it can be extended for 1 or more blocks of 5 years each, as mentioned on SBI's portal. NPS has a longer lock-in than PPF account and the corpus stays locked-in till the age of 60 years. Withdrawal before 60 is also allowed but in that case at least 80 per cent of the corpus ought to be allocated to annuity, which is a tax-free withdrawal.

Interest rates

The rate of interest of PPF account is determined by central government on quarterly basis. At present the rate of interest for a PPF account is 8 per cent per annum. Interest is calculated on the minimum balance (in PPF Account) between 5th day and end of the month and is paid on March 31 every year. The interest rate on NPS contribution is dependent on the pension fund manager (PFM) the account holder chooses.

Tax benefits

Under SBI's PPF account, income tax benefits are available under Section 88 of Income Tax Act. Interest income is totally exempt from Income Tax. Amount outstanding to the credit is fully exempted from Wealth Tax also. At the same time, the tier 1 NPS account offers tax benefits while the tier 2 NPS account doesn't offer any such benefit.