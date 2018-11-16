SBI Internet Banking: How To Open Account, Change Password, Other Details

The State Bank of India internet banking facility can be accessed through the bank's OnlineSBI portal

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has asked its internet banking users to get their mobile phone numbers registered by November 30. Failing to do so by the due date may lead to deactivation or blockage of the internet banking access, according to the bank's corporate website - sbi.co.in. This means that if you fail to link the two by the end of the month, you may be blocked from accessing the internet banking facility of the lender from December 1. All users using the internet banking facility of SBI have to comply with the latest rule, which is in compliance with the norms of the central bank. OnlineSBI is the internet banking service provided by SBI. The lender offers a host of facilities via its internet banking portal, onlineSBI.com.

Here are 10 things you should know about SBI's internet banking facility (onlineSBI.com):

1. Internet banking of SBI is the most convenient way to bank- anytime, from any place, at your convenience, said SBI.

2. You can access OnlineSBI from any computer that has connectivity to the internet but the computer should be malware-free.

3. To access OnlineSBI, you need to have an account at a branch. You must register for the internet banking service with the branch.

4. The SBI branch will provide you a pre-printed kit (PPK) containing username and password for first login. If you are not in a position to collect PPK in person, SBI says it will arrange to send a username through SMS and a mailer containing password to your registered address.

5. Log in to www.onlinesbi.com using the PPK username and password. At the first login, you will need to go through a simple initialization process. SBI's net banking assistant will guide you step-by-step through this process on the site.

6. If you do not have an SBI account, you can apply for it via OnlineSBI. You can apply online for opening of an SBI savings bank account. A link 'Online SB Account Application' is available on the home page of onlinesbi.com. You can also open the account by visiting any SBI branch.

7. In order to register for OnlineSBI, you need to download the registration forms from OnlineSBI site, complete the form and submit it at your branch. Your registration formalities are complete after your details are verified and authenticated by the branch.

8. You can change your SBI internet banking passwords any time and any number of times. In fact SBI says that it recommends that customers change their passwords periodically to secure access to account information.

9. If you forget your OnlineSBi password, you should click on the 'Forgot password' link in the site and provide the requested information. A new password will be sent to your registered address within 10 working days.

10. If you forget the Internet banking user name, you need to contact your branch and re-register yourself.