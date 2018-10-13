SBI Net Banking May Get Blocked If Mobile Number Is Not Registered By December 1

User can also check if the mobile number is already registered with the bank.

Internet banking users of State Bank of India (SBI) are required to register their mobile number (if not done earlier) with the lender by December 1, 2018, said the country's largest bank. Customers who fail to register it before the deadline, will not be able to access the internet banking facilities of SBI, the lender said on its online portal- onlinesbi.com. "Attention INB (Internet Banking) users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through Branch, failing which the Internet Banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018", it said.

Therefore, if the mobile number is not already registered with SBI internet banking, it is recommended that the user must do it as soon as possible. User can also check if the mobile number is already registered with the bank by logging in to the internet banking facility.

Steps to check if mobile number is already registered with SBI net banking or not:

1. Visit SBI's net banking website- onlinesbi.com

2. Enter login and password details

3. Now, click on 'My Account and Profile' tab

4. Click on 'Profile' tab

5. Now, click on 'Personal Details/Mobile'.

6. Enter the profile password (Profile password is different from the user password)

7. Once the profile password is successfully entered, the registered mobile number and email id (if already registered) will be displayed

Banks must ask their customers to mandatorily register for SMS alerts and wherever available register for e-mail alerts, for electronic banking transactions, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier said in a circular dated July 6, 2017. SBI's recent move come in the wake of this circular.

According to SBI, the internet banking portal provides personal banking services that gives complete control over all the banking demands online. It enables its retail banking customers to operate their accounts from anywhere anytime, removing the restrictions imposed by geography and time, added SBI.