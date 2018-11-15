How To View SBI Account Statement, Transaction History Online In 10 Steps

SBI account statements can be downloaded in excel or PDF formats, the lender said.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, offers a host of online services. You can check your account statements and transaction history online via onlinesbi.com, the bank's internet banking portal. All that you need is a browser in a computer system or smartphone. Customers can view the statements of all accounts, including public provident fund (PPF) accounts that they hold with SBI, according to the lender. SBI account statements can be downloaded in excel or PDF formats, it noted.

Given below are 10 steps to access SBI account statements and transaction history online:

1. Open onlinesbi.com in any browser. Click login within 'personal banking' and click on 'Continue to Login'.

2. On the next page, type your username and your login password. For security reasons, it is better to use a virtual keyboard, according to SBI. You can enable it by clicking on 'enable virtual keyboard'. Now click on the alphabets, numbers and special characters that form your password via the virtual keyboard. Click on login after inputting the complete password.

3. After this, you are logged into your account. By default, 'my account & profile' tab gets opened. You can see transaction accounts and deposit accounts in its 'Account Summary' option. Click on 'Click Here to See Balance' to check balance in any account.

4. If you want to see the last 10 transactions of any account, click on 'Click Here for Last 10 Transactions'.

5. Click on 'Account Statement' towards the left side to see your account statement. Select the account, the statement of which you want to see, said SBI. If you have only one account, it will be selected by default. If you want to generate an account statement for a specific time period, then select the 'By Date' option. Click on the calendar sign and select the start date and end date for which you want to see the statement. At one go, a statement of six months can be seen.

6. 'View' option is selected by default. Here you can select the number of transactions you want to see on one page. Click on 'Go'. Then, you can see the account statement for the period you selected. Click on 'Print' if you want to take a print out of the transaction.

7. Click on 'View Another Statement'. If you want statement of any particular month, then select 'By Month'. After this, select the year and month and click on 'Go'. You can then see the statement of the year and month you selected.

8. If you want to see statement of last six months, click on 'View Another Statement' and then on 'Last 6 months'.

9. If you want to see statement of any financial year of your PPF account, then select 'FY (PPF Account)'. Select the year and click on 'Go'.

10. You can download the statement in Excel and PDF format. For this, first select period, then the format and click on 'Go'. The statement will then be downloaded.