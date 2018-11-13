10 Things You Should Follow While Making An Online Transaction

State Bank of India (SBI) offers many options to make online money transfers.

From bank transfers to mobile wallets - these days electronic money transfers are highly popular. Every banking transaction seems to be only a click away via your phone or computer. However, since online or digital transactions are subject to electronic frauds, customers making the transfers should be cautious and careful when making these transactions. State Bank of India (SBI), which offers many options to make online money transfers and other electronic banking services, reminded customers about safe habits while making an electronic transfer or a digital transaction.

"Transferring money electronically? Follow these practices for secure and safe money transfers," the largest lender of the country said on Twitter.

"Be alert and cautious when conducting any electronic financial and banking transaction. Follow these practices and have a safe digital banking experience," SBI had said earlier this month.

Here are 10 things that SBI suggested that customers should take care of while making electronic transactions:

1. Customers should transfer money electronically to known beneficiaries only.

2. Before making payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant real-time payment system for inter-bank transactions, customers should check payment collect request, said SBI.

3. Customers should not make electronic money transfers through public devices, said SBI.

4. Customers should not transact via open/free networks, said SBI.

5. SBI advised customers to use verified or trusted browsers.

6. Customers should use 'https' secured websites for payments.

7. SBI also advised customers to verify amount for debit card transactions.

8. Customers should not share passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs, card verification value (CVV), UPI password etc.

9. Customers should not store banking credentials on their phone.

10. You should never share your card/card details with others, said SBI.