Vodafone Vs Airtel Vs Reliance Jio: Prepaid Recharge Plans Between Rs 200-Rs 500 As Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone jostle with one another, customers are ultimate winners, with a variety of prepaid recharge plans to choose from.

Given below are the details of prepaid recharge plans of Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio between Rs 200-Rs 500

Airtel prepaid recharge plans between Rs 200-Rs 500:



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 249

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls, according to airtel.in. Outgoing and incoming on roaming is free. A total of 2 GB or gigabytes of data is offered every day. Hundred SMS (short message service) are offered every day as a part of this plan. This pack is valid for 28 days.



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 448

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Outgoing and incoming on roaming is free. A total of 1.4 GB of data is offered every day. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this plan. This pack is valid for 82 days.



Airtel prepaid recharge plan of Rs 499

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Outgoing and incoming on roaming is free. A total of 2 GB of data is offered every day. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this plan. This pack is valid for 82 days.



Vodafone prepaid recharge plans between Rs 200-Rs 500



Vodafone prepaid recharge pack of Rs 348

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India, according to vodafone.in. A total of 2.5 GB data per day is bundled with this plan. A total of 100 SMS per day are offered with this pack. The plan is valid for 28 days.



Vodafone prepaid recharge pack of Rs 349

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. A total of 3 GB data per day is bundled with this plan. A total of 100 SMS per day are offered with this pack. The plan is valid for 28 days.



Vodafone prepaid recharge pack of Rs 399

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. A total of 1.4 GB data per day is bundled with this plan. A total of 100 SMS per day are offered with this pack. The plan is valid for 70 days.



Vodafone prepaid recharge pack of Rs 458

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. A total of 1.4 GB data per day is bundled with this plan. A total of 100 SMS per day are offered with this pack. The plan is valid for 84 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans between Rs 200-Rs 500



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 299



This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 3 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls and SMS (up to 100 per day) are unlimited. The pack is valid for 28 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls and SMS (up to 100 per day) are unlimited. The pack is valid for 70 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 2 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 105 GB. Voice calls and SMS (up to 100 per day) are unlimited. The pack is valid for 70 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 126 GB. Voice calls and SMS (up to 100 per day) are unlimited. The pack is valid for 84 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 448

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 449

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 136 GB. Voice calls and SMS (up to 100 per day) are unlimited. The pack is valid for 91 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 498

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 2 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this plan is 182 GB. Voice calls and SMS (up to 100 per day) are unlimited. The pack is valid for 91 days.



According to a recent report by brokerage house Jefferies, telecom companies' revenues are back to the levels of 2012-13. Indian telecom revenues (adjusted gross revenues, AGR) fell another 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and are down 25 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2015-16 levels, revealed the report by Jefferies.





