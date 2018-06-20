Jio Vs Airtel: Rs 149, Rs 399, Rs 448 Prepaid Plans Compared

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149 now offers 84GBs per day high-speed 4G data.

Reliance Jio recently announced an additional 1.5 GB per day high-speed 4G data offering to every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack under a limited period scheme. After this announcement, Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan iswhile Rs 399 and Rs 448 plans arefor a certain validity period. However, this scheme is valid till June 30 only. While Jio's rival company Airtel is offering 1GB per day data at Rs 149. Airtel's Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid plans offer 1.4GB per day data. The validity period of these offers vary.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 now offers 84GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a. This offering is available till June 30. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 28 days, as mentioned on Jio's website. Under Jio's 'Double Dhamaka' offer, Jio's Rs 149 prepaid plan is available at Rs 120 only for MyJio app users.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 399 now offers 252GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a. This offering is available till June 30. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 84 days, as mentioned on Jio's website. Under Jio's 'Double Dhamaka' offer, Jio's Rs 399 prepaid plan is available at Rs 299 only for MyJio app users.Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 294GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a. This offering is available till June 30. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 84 days, as mentioned on Jio's website. Under Jio's 'Double Dhamaka' offer, Jio's Rs 448 prepaid plan is available at Rs 348 only for MyJio app users.Airtel's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also offered with this plan. Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the pack is 28 days, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel.Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 117.6GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also offered with this plan. Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the pack is 84 days, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel.Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 114.8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also offered with this plan. Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the pack is 82 days, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel.