Jio's Rs 509 Prepaid Plan Offers 5.5 GB Per Day Data. Other Benefits Explained Here

Reliance Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is currently offering 5.5GBs of per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days, a press release issued by the company said. Jio's new offering is a part of telecom's new scheme under which the operator is providingwith any daily-recurring data pack. Reliance Jio's new offer is valid till June 30, 2018. Jio's Rs 509 plan also offers additional benefits, as mentioned on the official website of Jio.Jio's Rs 509 prepaid pack originally offers 112GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB per day data. However, under the new scheme, Rs 509 prepaid plan is offering 154GBs of data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 5.5GB data. The latest offering is valid till June 30. Jio's Rs 509 prepaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls for the validity period. 100 free daily SMSes are also bundled with this plan. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps with this recharge plan. The validity of Rs 509 pack is 28 days, according to operator's official website- jio.com.Under Jio's new scheme,are offering 3GB per day data for the validity period.are offering 3.5GB per day data for the validity period.and Rs. 799 recharge plan is offering 6.5GB per day data. Also, theand above and 20 per cent discount on recharges below Rs. 300 price point on payments done via PhonePe wallet on MyJio app.