Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500 Compared Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 offers 84 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 499 offers 2 GB per day data for a period of 82 days.



Relinace Jio's packs under Rs 500 in detail:



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 149: Jio offers 84 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 1.5 GB per day data.



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 198: Jio offers 98 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 299: Jio offers 128 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4.5GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 3 GB per day data.



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 349: Jio offers 210 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 398: Jio offers 245 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 2 GB per day data.



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 399: Jio offers 252 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 1.5 GB per day data.



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 448: Jio offers 294 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 2 GB per day data.



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 449: Jio offers 273 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 1.5 GB per day data.



Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 498: Jio offers 318.5 GBs per day 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB per day data. This offer is available till June 30. Customers get unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. However, originally this plan offers 2 GB per day data.



Airtel's packs under Rs 500 in detail:



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 199: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB per day data for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 39 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 249: Under this plan, Airtel offers 2 GB per day data for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 56 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 299: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB per day data for a period of 42 days which adds up to a total of 59 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 399: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB per day data for a period of 70 days which adds up to a total of 98 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB per day data for a period of 82 days which adds up to a total of 115 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 499: Under this plan, Airtel offers 2 GB per day data for a period of 82 days which adds up to a total of 164 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



