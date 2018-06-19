NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Jio's New Scheme: Rs 799 Prepaid Plan Offers 6.5 GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calling

Jio is providing 1.5GBs of per day additional data to every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack under a limited period offer.

Tech, Media & Telecom | Updated: June 19, 2018 12:21 IST
100 free daily SMSes are also offered with Jio's Rs 799 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan is offering 6.5GBs or gigabytes of per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days till June 30, a release issued by the company recently said. Jio's new offering is part of its latest announcement. The operator is providing 1.5GBs of per day additional high-speed 4G data to every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack under a limited period offer, the release added. Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge pack continues to offer other benefits too, as mentioned on Jio's official website- jio.com.

Under Rs 799 prepaid plan, Jio users will continue to get 182GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 6.5GB data till June 30. However, Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan originally offers 140GB data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 5GB data. This prepaid recharge plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free daily SMSes are also offered with this pack. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps with this plan, according to telecom operator's official website.

Under Jio's new scheme (which is valid till June 30, 2018), Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 prepaid recharge plans are offering 3GB per day data for the validity period. Jio's Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498 plans are offering 3.5GB per day data for the validity period. Rs 299 plan is offering 4.5GB per day data and Rs 509 recharge pack is offering 5.5GB per day data

According to the release, the operator is also offering Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20 per cent discount on recharges below Rs 300 price point on payments done via PhonePe wallet on MyJio app. 
 

Reliance JioJio new offer

