Jio's New Scheme: Rs 799 Prepaid Plan Offers 6.5 GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calling

Under Rs 799 prepaid plan, Jio users will continue to get 182GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 6.5GB data till June 30. However, Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan originally offers 140GB data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 5GB data. This prepaid recharge plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free daily SMSes are also offered with this pack. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps with this plan, according to telecom operator's official website.
Under Jio's new scheme (which is valid till June 30, 2018), Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 prepaid recharge plans are offering 3GB per day data for the validity period. Jio's Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498 plans are offering 3.5GB per day data for the validity period. Rs 299 plan is offering 4.5GB per day data and Rs 509 recharge pack is offering 5.5GB per day data.
According to the release, the operator is also offering Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20 per cent discount on recharges below Rs 300 price point on payments done via PhonePe wallet on MyJio app.