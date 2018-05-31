Day 2 Of Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: Indian Oil Announces 'Minor Reduction' In Fuel Rates

Here are five things to know:
1. With effect from 6 am on Thursday, petrol prices were at Rs 78.35 per litre in Delhi, Rs 80.98 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 86.16 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 81.35 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. Diesel prices were at Rs 69.25 a litre, Rs 71.8 a litre, Rs 73.73 a litre and Rs 73.12 a litre respectively.
2. Despite two days of reduction, petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs 3.72 a litre in Delhi, Rs 3.66 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 3.68 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 3.92 a litre in Chennai this month. Diesel prices increased by Rs 3.32 a litre, Rs 3.17 per litre, Rs 3.53 a litre and Rs 3.56 a litre respectively.
3. In the past 16 days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked in the range of Rs 3.22-3.99 per litre in the four metros, on the back of a rise in global crude oil prices and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar. Prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.
4. Thursday's cut comes after a 16-day relentless price hike that followed lifting of a nearly three-week hiatus on price revision just before Karnataka went to polls.
Comments5. Crude oil is the most expensive item on India's import bill as the country meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirements through imports. Therefore, weakness in the rupee against the US dollar also puts pressure on domestic petrol and diesel prices. The rupee is down more than 6 per cent against the greenback so far this year.
