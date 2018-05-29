Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise For 16th Day. Here Are The Cheapest, Costliest Cities For Petrol, Diesel

The continued increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices is a result of higher global crude oil prices along with weakness in the rupee against the US dollar, among other factors. The government had last week indicated both short-term as well as long-term solutions to the rising fuel prices in the country. (Also read: Petrol, Diesel Should Be Brought Under GST: Nitin Gadkari)
CommentsA comparison of petrol and diesel prices in different parts of the country showed that fuel prices were the lowest in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, May 29, petrol was sold at Rs. 67.55 per litre and diesel at Rs. 64.93 per litre in Port Blair, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. With that, Port Blair, Panjim, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar were the five cities with minimum petrol prices compared with the rest of the country. In case of diesel, other than Port Blair, Itanagar, Aizwal, Chandigarh and Imphal were the top cities with minimum prices.
|Metro/state capital
|Petrol price on May 29 in Rs. per litre
|Metro/state capital
|Diesel price on May 29 in Rs. per litre
|Port Blair
|67.55
|Port Blair
|64.93
|Panjim
|72.28
|Itanagar
|66.54
|Agartala
|74.07
|Aizwal
|66.55
|Aizwal
|74.19
|Chandigarh
|67.31
|Itanagar
|74.21
|Imphal
|67.35
|Chandigarh
|75.43
|Agartala
|67.37
|Daman
|76.2
|Kohima
|67.64
|Silvasa
|76.27
|Shimla
|68.93
|Imphal
|76.48
|Shillong
|69.1
|Kohima
|76.85
|Jullunder
|69.2
|Pondicherry
|77.17
|Delhi
|69.31
|Bhubhaneswar
|77.23
|Lucknow
|69.47
|Gandhinagar
|77.72
|Dehradun
|69.65
|Shillong
|77.77
|Ambala
|69.83
|Ranchi
|77.98
|Daman
|70.06
|Delhi
|78.43
|Silvasa
|70.13
|Ambala
|78.53
|Jammu
|70.47
|Shimla
|78.58
|Bangalore
|70.5
|Raipur
|78.8
|Panjim
|70.55
|Lucknow
|78.82
|Gangtok
|71
|Dehradun
|79.34
|Pondicherry
|71.59
|Bangalore
|79.71
|Kolkata
|71.86
|Jammu
|80.1
|Guwahati
|72.37
|Guwahati
|80.66
|Srinagar
|72.69
|Kolkata
|81.06
|Bhopal
|72.95
|Jaipur
|81.22
|Ranchi
|73.16
|Chennai
|81.43
|Chennai
|73.18
|Gangtok
|81.45
|Jaipur
|73.79
|Trivandrum
|82.62
|Mumbai
|73.79
|Srinagar
|82.8
|Patna
|74.01
|Hyderabad
|83.08
|Bhubhaneswar
|74.3
|Jullunder
|83.7
|Gandhinagar
|74.49
|Patna
|83.89
|Raipur
|74.82
|Bhopal
|84.06
|Trivandrum
|75.2
|Mumbai
|86.24
|Hyderabad
|75.34
|(Source: iocl.com)
Other than global crude prices and rupee-dollar forex rates, excise duty imposed by the Centre and VAT or value-added tax by the states are also responsible for the final price that consumers have to pay at the fuel stations. That is why there is a wide variation in petrol and diesel prices across different states.