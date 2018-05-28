Cheapest And Costliest Cities In India To Buy Petrol, Diesel: How Much You Pay Rising petrol and diesel prices are a result of higher crude oil prices along with weakness in the rupee against the US dollar, among other factors.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT There is a wide variation in petrol and diesel prices across different states Highlights Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifteenth day in a row Government has said it is looking at solutions to rising fuel prices Fall in crude oil price likely to bring some relief for domestic consumer



Besides global crude prices, excise duty imposed by the Centre and VAT by the states also determine the final price that consumers have to pay at the pump. So there is a wide variation in petrol and diesel prices across different states. Currently, petrol in Mumbai is most expensive compared with the rest of the country, according to Indian Oil's data on fuel prices in metros and state capitals. At Rs 86.08 per litre, petrol price in Mumbai hit a fresh all-time high on Monday.



Petrol and diesel prices are the cheapest in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, compared to the rest of the country, data shows. While petrol is sold at Rs 67.42 per litre, diesel currently retails at Rs 64.8 per litre in Port Blair, as of May 28, according to Indian Oil. With that, Port Blair, Panjim, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar are the five cities with minimum petrol prices. In case of diesel, other than Port Blair, Itanagar, Aizwal, Chandigarh and Imphal have the minimum prices.



Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the country, as listed by Indian Oil Corporation: Metro /state capital Petrol price on May 28 in Rs per litre Metro /state capital Diesel price on May 28 in Rs per litre Port Blair 67.42 Port Blair 64.8 Panjim 72.13 Itanagar 66.4 Agartala 73.92 Aizwal 66.41 Aizwal 74.04 Chandigarh 67.17 Itanagar 74.06 Imphal 67.21 Chandigarh 75.27 Agartala 67.23 Daman 76.05 Kohima 67.5 Silvasa 76.12 Shimla 68.79 Imphal 76.32 Shillong 68.97 Kohima 76.69 Jullunder 69.06 Pondicherry 77.01 Delhi 69.17 Bhubhaneswar 77.07 Lucknow 69.33 Gandhinagar 77.56 Dehradun 69.51 Shillong 77.62 Ambala 69.69 Ranchi 77.85 Daman 69.92 Delhi 78.27 Silvasa 69.99 Ambala 78.37 Jammu 70.33 Shimla 78.42 Bangalore 70.36 Raipur 78.64 Panjim 70.4 Lucknow 78.69 Gangtok 70.9 Dehradun 79.21 Pondicherry 71.44 Bangalore 79.55 Kolkata 71.72 Jammu 79.95 Guwahati 72.22 Guwahati 80.49 Srinagar 72.55 Kolkata 80.91 Bhopal 72.81 Jaipur 81.05 Ranchi 73.02 Gangtok 81.25 Chennai 73.03 Chennai 81.26 Jaipur 73.64 Trivandrum 82.45 Mumbai 73.64 Srinagar 82.64 Patna 73.87 Hyderabad 82.91 Bhubhaneswar 74.15 Jullunder 83.53 Gandhinagar 74.34 Patna 83.74 Raipur 74.67 Bhopal 83.9 Trivandrum 75.05 Mumbai 86.08 Hyderabad 75.18 (Source: iocl.com) Currently, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, determined broadly by global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates. The new rates are passed on to fuel stations with effect from 6 am.



