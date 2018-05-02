NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Home | Your Money

New IRCTC Service: Access Pre-Loaded Food Menu, Pay With Cards On 25 Trains

IRCTC latest service: The prices will be fixed and passengers can pay for their meals with their cards, said an official.

Your Money | | Updated: May 02, 2018 15:28 IST
IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, is now offering pre-loaded menus and the facility of card payments on 25 trains. Passengers will now not have to worry about being overcharged as they will be able to pay via point of sale (PoS) machines installed on these trains. PoS terminals enable the use of credit and debit cards. IRCTC recently put this facility into effect, and it will cover all zones in a phased manner, rail officials said.
Here are five latest updates on IRCTC's PoS machines and pre-loaded menus on 25 trains:
  1. "The vendor will have a POS machine with pre-loaded software showing the passenger the menu as well as the prices. These cannot be fiddled with," stated a report by news agency Press Trust of India PTI), citing a senior official. The prices will be fixed and passengers can pay for their meals with their cards, he added.
  2. "This gives passengers three advantages - the food will be from an authorised vendor, they will get the meal at a fixed price and would not have to worry about giving the exact amount in cash," the official said.
  3. The trains where such POS machines -- electronic devices used to process card payments -- have been provided include the Karnataka Express which runs between Bengaluru City and New Delhi, the Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Sealdah Express and Telengana Express running between Hyderabad and New Delhi. The service will also be available on the Aravali Express which runs between Jaipur Junction and Mumbai.
  4. The Railways at present has 76 POS machines and is now assessing on which trains they can be used, another official said.                
  5. IRCTC is also deploying its officials on-board these trains to monitor the catering services. They are being provided with tablets to be used for collecting passenger feedback, it said. The service providers managing the on-board services are also being trained at the IRCTC central kitchen at Noida for using POS machines. (With PTI Inputs)


 

IRCTCIndian Railwayscredit debit cards

