You Can Now Pay For Train Meals Via Cards: 10 Points

Hundred POS machines are being commissioned in the next phase on 26 trains, IRCTC said.

Vendors who offer meals and catering items in the Indian Railways will not be able to overcharge passengers now! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is introducing billing through Point of Sale (POS) hand-held machines in trains, said on official statement released on Wednesday. The move comes after some passengers registered complaints against train vendors for overcharging passengers, IRCTC said. "IRCTC has been continuously taking passenger friendly steps so as to ensure smooth catering services as well as disseminate information critical for passenger travelling in trains. This will help not only making passengers aware of relevant information but also in improving the passenger satisfaction," the catering subsidiary of the Railways said.