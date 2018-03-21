NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

You Can Now Pay For Train Meals Via Cards: 10 Points

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is introducing billing through Point of Sale (POS) hand-held machines in trains.

Economy | | Updated: March 21, 2018 18:38 IST
Hundred POS machines are being commissioned in the next phase on 26 trains, IRCTC said.

Vendors who offer meals and catering items in the Indian Railways will not be able to overcharge passengers now! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is introducing billing through Point of Sale (POS) hand-held machines in trains, said on official statement released on Wednesday. The move comes after some passengers registered complaints against train vendors for overcharging passengers, IRCTC said. "IRCTC has been continuously taking passenger friendly steps so as to ensure smooth catering services as well as disseminate information critical for passenger travelling in trains. This will help not only making passengers aware of relevant information but also in improving the passenger satisfaction," the catering subsidiary of the Railways said.
10 things to know about introduction of POS machines by IRCTC:
  1. IRCTC's POS billing machines have already been introduced in train no. 12627-28, SBC-NDLS Karnataka Express on a pilot basis.
  2. The POS billing machines are being introduced in trains in phases.
  3. Hundred POS machines are being commissioned in the next phase on 26 trains.
  4. There are 50 rakes (composition of coaches forming a train) of the identified 26 trains. Each rake of the train shall be provided with 2 POS machines each to start with which shall be progressively increased as per the usage and responses from the passengers, IRCTC said.
  5. The service providers managing the onboard services of IRCTC are also being trained at its central kitchen in Noida to use POS machines.
  6. The training shall commence with effect from 21.03.2018 and shall continue till 24.03.2018 for the first batch, IRCTC said.
  7. IRCTC is also deploying its officials onboard on these trains for the purpose of monitoring the catering services.
  8. These Officials are also being provided with Tablets (Tab) which will be used for collection of passenger feedbacks, IRCTC said.
  9. Recently, IRCTC announced its partnership with ride-hailing firm Ola to let users book an Ola cab via IRCTC's website and app.
  10. IRCTC is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways.


Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)Point of Sale (POS)Indian Railways

