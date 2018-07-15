Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways is offering a discount of 20% on base fare on international flight tickets.

On the onset of monsoon, air carriers have come up with lucrative fares on domestic and international flight tickets to woo customers. Jet Airways is offering a discount of 20 per cent on base fare on international flight tickets. Budget-carrier IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,212. SpiceJet is also offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs. 999 under its 'Mega Monsoon Sale'. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 999 and international flight tickets starting from Rs. 3,399.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering a discount of 20 per cent on base fare in premiere and economy category on international flight tickets. However, the airline's discount offer is valid only for travel from India to France. The destinations include Paris, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Nantes, Rennes, Strasbourg and Toulouse. The discount offer is valid till July 17, 2018.

IndiGo offer on flight tickets in detail:

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,212. The offer is valid till July 15, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on July 25, 2018 and ends on October 8, 2018.

SpiceJet offer on flight tickets in detail:

Under its 'Mega Monsoon sale', SpiceJet is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999. The offer is valid only till July 15, 2018. The travel period on the offer ends on October 8, 2018. The carrier is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on booking via airline's official website.

AirAsia India offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 999 under its special 'Low Fare Madness' offer. Customers can book the tickets till July 15, 2018 and the travel period starts from February 1, 2019 and ends on August 13, 2019.

AirAsia is also offering flight tickets for select international routes starting from Rs. 3,399. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till July 15. The travel period for AirAsia's sale on select international routes is from February 13, 2019 to August 13, 2019.