SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale' Extended Till July 15, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 999

SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon sale' has been extended till July 15, 2018, said the carrier on its official website - spicejet.com. Under this promotional sale, the airline is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999. The travel period on the offer ends on October 8, 2018. The carrier is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on booking via airline's official website. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

Things to know about SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets: 1. SpiceJet's disocunt offer is applicable on one-way fares only.

2. This offer, however, cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings.

3. Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge, said the airline. The tickets booked under the offer are changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustment.

4. The promo code is applicable only on direct domestic flights and black-out dates are applicable on the offer.

5. Under the additional offer, SpiceJet is providing up to 20 per cent discount only on the add-on product being bought. All other applicable charges are payable by the passenger, said the airline.

Meanwhile, rival airline AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 999 under its special 'Low Fare Madness' offer. It is also offering flight tickets for select international routes on fares starting from Rs. 3,399, which is valid till July 15.

Jet Airways has also come up with a discount of 20 per cent on base fare in premiere and economy category on international flight tickets on select routes.