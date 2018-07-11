AirAsia Flight Tickets Offer: Fares From Rs 3,399 On International Routes

AirAsia's offer or sale on select international flight tickets is valid till July 15.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets for select international routes from key local cities on fares starting from as low as Rs 3,399. AirAsia's offer or sale on select international flight tickets is valid till July 15. The travel period for AirAsia's sale on select international routes is from February 13, 2019 to August 13, 2019, according to airasia.com. AirAsia flights tickets from New Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur among others, are available for Kuala Lumpur, Krabi, Hanoi, Auckland, etc. However, customers need to make advance booking in order to avail AirAsia flight tickets under the sale. Fares are not available during embargo periods.

AirAsia flight ticket offer: Fares in detail

Under AirAsia's sale, flight tickets from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur are from Rs 4,490; flight tickets from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur to Auckland (Premium Flatbed) are from Rs 42,724; flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to Singapore are from Rs 6,436; and flight tickets from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur to Perth are from Rs 11,355.

AirAsia's flight tickets from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur to Sydney (Premium Flatbed) are from Rs 3,497; flight tickets from Bangkok to Don Mueang are from Rs 4,899; flight tickets from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur to Bandung are from Rs 8,730; and flight tickets from Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne are from Rs 14,999.

AirAsia flight ticket offer: The lowest fare

The lowest fare, starting from Rs 3,999, under AirAsia's sale on international flight tickets, is for Visakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur route, according to airasia.com.

A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). Seats are limited and may not be available on all AirAsia flights, according to airasia.com.

More flight ticket offers

Separately, AirAsia is also offering flight tickets from Rs 999 for domestic routes.

Rival SpiceJet, under its 'Mega Monsoon Sale', which has been extended till July 13, is offering flight tickets from Rs. 999.