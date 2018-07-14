IndiGo Extends Sale Offer On Flight Tickets Till July 15. Fares And Other Details

InidiGo Sale: The travel period of the offer starts on July 25, 2018 and ends on October 8, 2018

Budget carrier IndiGo has extended its promotional offer till July 15, 2018, said the airline on its official website -- indigo.in. Under the offer, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,212. The travel period of the offer starts on July 25, 2018 and ends on October 8, 2018. The airline's offer is available on 12 lakh seats across 57 cities on its network to celebrate its 12th anniversary, the carrier said in a press release.

IndiGo's domestic offer on flight tickets in detail:

1. IndiGo's offer is available on limited seats on all sectors and flights. However, regular fares will be payable in the event the concerned seats are sold out, said the airline.

2. IndiGo's offer will be available only for flight bookings completed 15 days prior to the scheduled flight for which the offer is being availed.

3. The promotional offer is, however, not valid on group bookings.

4. The itinerary of the IndiGo ticket purchased under the offer may be revised by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference.

5. Any additional cashback offer or promotion, if applicable, shall be also subject to its respective terms and conditions of the provider of such cashback offer or promotion, said IndiGo.

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet also extended its 'Mega Monsoon sale' till July 15, 2018. Under this promotional sale, the airline is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999. The travel period on the offer also ends on October 8, 2018.

