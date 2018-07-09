NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 999 On These Routes. All Other Details Here

The travel period for AirAsia India's latest offer starts from February 1, 2019 and ends on August 13, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: July 09, 2018 08:49 IST
AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 under its special 'Low Fare Madness' offer. According to the official website of the carrier- airasia.com, under this offer, the tickets can be booked till July 15, 2018. The travel period for the latest offer starts from February 1, 2019 and ends on August 13, 2019. AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Kochi, New Delhi, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chennai, among others. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advance bookings.

Details of AirAsia India's offer

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on flights flying between Kochi and Bengaluru, Guwahati and Imphal, Chennai and Bengaluru. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's sale are on flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,199), from Ranchi to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,199), from Ranchi to New Delhi (starting at Rs 1,999), from Kochi to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,699), from Kolkata to Bagdogra ( starting at Rs 1,499), from Goa to Indore ( starting at Rs 1,299), Guwahati to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,999), from Hyderabad to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,099), and many more.

airasia india offer(Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights of AirAsia India.)

Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's offer

AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia India. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). However, seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. Vistara airline is offering up to 50 per cent discount on one-way economy class flight tickets on booking up to 7 or more days in advance.

