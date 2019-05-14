Jet Airways CFO Amit Agarwal Resigns

Jet Airways did not mention a replacement for Amit Agarwal

Highlights Amit Agarwal resigned due to personal reasons, says Jet Airways Jet Airways shares fall over 12% in intraday trade Grounded Jet Airways is struggling with a debt of over $1.2 billion

Jet Airways said on Tuesday that its deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Amit Agarwal has resigned. The now-grounded airline said that Mr Agarwal stepped down due to personal reasons. Shares in Jet Airways declined more than 12 per cent early on Tuesday. Mr Agarwal's resignation comes at a time the airline is struggling with a debt of more than $1.2 billion, and owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies. Its lenders have taken a controlling stake in the airline, and are currently in the process of selling a stake to recover their dues.

His resignation took effect on May 13, it said in a regulatory filing. Jet Airways did not mention a replacement for Mr Agarwal.

He had joined Jet Airways as chief financial officer in 2015.

SBI Capital Markets, a unit of SBI - which leads the group of Jet Airways' lenders, said last week that it received a solicited bid from Etihad Airways and three unsolicited bids for the airline.

The deadline for interested parties to submit their bids under the stake sale ended on Friday.

The Jet Airways stock declined as much as 12.44 per cent to Rs 122.10 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), compared with its previous close of Rs 139.45.

At 10:16, Jet Airways shares traded 10.33 per cent lower at Rs 125.05 apiece on the bourse, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index market which was down 0.15 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.