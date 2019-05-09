NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Jet's Full Time Director Gaurang Shetty Resigns

Jet Airways' Whole Time Director Gaurang Shetty has decided to move on from the company as his resignation has been approved.

Aviation | | Updated: May 09, 2019 21:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet's Full Time Director Gaurang Shetty Resigns

In what seems to be suggesting the airline's revival remains a far-fetched possibility, Jet Airways' Whole Time Director Gaurang Shetty has decided to move on from the company as his resignation has been approved.

Shetty has been an old-timer and held many senior positions in the company before being appointed as director on the Board.

"Gaurang Shetty, Whole Time Director, vide his letter dated 23rd April 2019 submitted his resignation as a Whole Time Director of the Company and from his employment with the Company with immediate effect," Jet Airways said in a statement.

Shetty's resignation has come at a time when the airline's lenders are making all-out attempt to revive the carrier and has started the stake sale process.

Ever since Jet Airways ceased its operations entirely last month, there has been mass exodus from the company with hundreds of pilots, engineers and technicians joining rival aviation companies.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet Airways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Supreme CourtOctopusPM ModiArun ShourieNASASmriti IraniShivraj ChouhanElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalNokia 4.2Honor 20 LiteSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableOnePlus 7 ProPaytm OffersFlipkat Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top