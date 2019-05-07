Jet Airways Crisis: Group Of Frequent Flyers Proposes Revival Plan For Grounded Airline

According to the proposed revival plan, Jet Airways employees will first take control of the company

A group of nine professionals have proposed to make the now-grounded Jet Airways an employee- and passenger-owned airline, sources told NDTV. The group of professionals represents the minority shareholders of the cash-starved carrier, and some of its members have been frequent flyers of Jet Airways in the past. Struggling with a debt of more than $1.2 billion, the airline - which suspended all its flight operations last month - owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies. Jet Airways' group of lenders have taken a controlling stake in the airline, and are currently in the process of selling a stake to recover their dues.