Can't Fund Mediclaim Policy, Grounded Jet Tells Employees: 10 Points

Jet Airways owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies

Jet Airways' chief people officer, Rahul Taneja, told the airline's employees on Tuesday that the company is not able to fund the premium towards its group mediclaim policy. In a note to the cash-starved airline's staff, Mr Taneja said that the employees' mediclaim policy will lapse on the midnight of May 1. The communication from the Jet Airways to its staff comes at a time Jet Airways' group of lenders have taken a controlling stake in the now-grounded airline, and are currently in the process of selling a stake to recover their dues.