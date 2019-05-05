NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Government Sees Little Scope For Jet Airways Revival: Report

Parties that had initially expressed interest in Jet Airways have so far failed to come forward with firm bids to bail it out

May 05, 2019
Jet Airways is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion of debt


The government sees little hope of a bidder emerging for debt-laden Jet Airways, which halted operations last month, two senior finance ministry officials said.

Parties that had initially expressed interest in Jet, which is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion of debt, have so far failed to come forward with firm bids to bail it out, increasing odds that it could soon face bankruptcy proceedings.

"There is little scope in the revival of Jet," said one official, adding that if a bidder emerged, the government was still willing to restore slots to the private airline that had been temporarily given to rivals.

The second official said it was only a matter of time before someone dragged the carrier to the National Company Law Tribunal - India's bankruptcy court - for recovery of dues.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

