Two Bids Received For Jet Airways, Says SBI As Deadline Ends Today: 10 Points

Jet Airways shares have fallen 39.29% since the grounding of Jet Airways last month

State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday it has received two unsolicited bids for the now-grounded Jet Airways, reported news agency Reuters. The statement from the country's largest bank, which leads the group of Jet's lenders, comes as the deadline for submitting bids under the stake sale ends at 6:00 pm. Jet Airways' lenders have taken a controlling stake in the airline, and are currently in the process of selling a stake to recover their dues.