Two Bids Received For Jet Airways, Says State Bank of India

Jet Airways stopped all flights on April 17 after its lenders, led by SBI, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going

Corporates | | Updated: May 10, 2019 15:27 IST
Bengaluru: 

State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday it has received two unsolicited bids for ailing Jet Airways, nearly a month after the airline was forced to ground all operations due to funding troubles.

Jet, once the country's largest private airline, stopped all flights on April 17 after its lenders, led by SBI, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going.

"(We have) made disproportionate efforts to keep Jet flying," the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters in Mumbai.
 



