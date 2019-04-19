SpiceJet Hires More Than 100 Jet Airways Pilots, Cabin Crew: Report

SpiceJet on Thursday announced the introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network.

With thousands of Jet employees out of work as Jet Airways temporarily halted its operations, its rival SpiceJet today said that it is hiring pilots, cabin crew, technical and airport staff. SpiceJet is giving jobs to pilots, cabin crew, technical and airport staff who recently lost their jobs due to closure of Jet Airways, news agency ANI tweeted citing SpiceJet. SpiceJet has already provided jobs to more than 100 pilots, more than 200 cabin crew and more than 200 technical and airport staff, ANI's tweet added.

SpiceJet has been consistently increasing its fleet and on Thursday it announced introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network.

"We will do more. We will also induct a large number of planes in our fleet soon. SpiceJet is making all possible efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience and serve Indian customers who are finding it difficult to get seats in this busy season," ANI tweeted citing SpiceJet.

Debt-laden Jet Airways had to halt all-its operations temporarily on Wednesday as it failed to get emergency funding from a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India.

Thousands of employees have been stung by the rapid unravelling of Jet Airways, which is saddled with more than $1.2 billion in bank debt. Hundreds of angry employees protested in New Delhi and Mumbai, accusing management of leaving staff in the dark about the airline's worsening crisis.

More than a dozen employees told Reuters they had gone two to four months without pay. Many grapple with unpaid bills, overdue home loans, school and tuition fees.

(With agency inputs)

