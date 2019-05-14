Jet's Top 2 Quit Within Hours Of Each Other, Both Cite 'Personal Reasons'

Vinay Dube had joined Jet Airways as chief executive officer in August 2017

Jet Airways said on Tuesday that its chief executive officer Vinay Dube resigned with immediate effect. In a regulatory filing after market hours, Jet Airways said Mr Dube resigned "due to personal reasons". The announcement of his resignation came within hours of Jet Airways stating that its deputy CEO and chief financial officer Amit Agarwal had resigned. The change in Jet Airways' top management comes at a time the now-grounded airline owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies.