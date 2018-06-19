IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Dubai, Abu Dhabi From Rs 53,600 IRCTC's package starts at Rs. 53,600 per person, in the triple occupancy segment, which is inclusive of GST.

Share EMAIL PRINT Customers can avail IRCTC's Dubai tour package on three different dates.



IRCTC's package details:

Package Name Dream Dubai with Abu Dhabi Ex Ahmedabad Destinations Covered Dubai/Abhu Dhabi Travelling Mode By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad Tour Date 05th July 2018 to 11th July 2018 03rd Sep 2018 to 09th Sep 2018 11th Nov 2018 to 17th Nov 2018 Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast and Dinner)

Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Dubai package:



1. The tariff for the tour package varies on different dates. In the July 5 tour, package starts at Rs. 53,600 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs. 53,900.



Class Prices (Per Person) Comfort Occupancy 5/7/2018 3/9/2018 11/11/2018 Adult on Single Sharing 63,700/- 66,500/- 73,000/- Adult on Twin Sharing 53,900/- 56,700/- 63,200/- Adult on Triple Sharing 53,600/- 56,500/- 63,000/- Child with Extra Bed (2-11 Yr) 53,200/- 56,100/- 62,600/- Child without Extra Bed (2-11 Yr) 50,600/- 53,500/- 57,700/-

2. The journey from Ahmedabad to Sharjah will be via economy class of Air Arabia.



Date Flight Sector Departure Arrival 5/7/2018

3/9/2018

11/11/2018 G9484

(Onward) AMD-SHJ 5:15 6:30 11/7/2018

9/9/2018

17/11/2018 G9483

(Return) SHJ-AMD 0:35 4:35

3. IRCTC's tour package includes dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbecue dinner and belly dance and tanura show and visit to Burj Khalifa's 124th Floor (observation deck).



4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, tips, liquor are not a part of the package.



5. IRCTC will also provide travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.



IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five days to





IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Ahmedabad. The tour will be via economy class of Air Arabia, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. Customers can avail the tour package on three different dates -- July 5, September 3, November 11 -- further said the website. The package starts at Rs. 53,600 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).1. The tariff for the tour package varies on different dates. In the July 5 tour, package starts at Rs. 53,600 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs. 53,900.2. The journey from Ahmedabad to Sharjah will be via economy class of Air Arabia.3. IRCTC's tour package includes dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbecue dinner and belly dance and tanura show and visit to Burj Khalifa's 124th Floor (observation deck).4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, tips, liquor are not a part of the package. 5. IRCTC will also provide travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Kolkata and a ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter