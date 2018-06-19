NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Dubai, Abu Dhabi From Rs 53,600

IRCTC's package starts at Rs. 53,600 per person, in the triple occupancy segment, which is inclusive of GST.

Services | | Updated: June 19, 2018 21:35 IST
Customers can avail IRCTC's Dubai tour package on three different dates.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Ahmedabad. The tour will be via economy class of Air Arabia, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. Customers can avail the tour package on three different dates -- July 5, September 3, November 11 -- further said the website. The package starts at Rs. 53,600 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

IRCTC's package details: 
 
Package NameDream Dubai with Abu Dhabi Ex Ahmedabad
Destinations CoveredDubai/Abhu Dhabi
Travelling ModeBy Flight Ex-Ahmedabad
Tour Date05th July 2018 to 11th July 2018
 03rd Sep 2018 to 09th Sep 2018
 11th Nov 2018 to 17th Nov 2018
Meal PlanMAP (Breakfast and Dinner)

Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Dubai package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies on different dates. In the July 5 tour, package starts at Rs. 53,600 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs. 53,900.

ClassPrices (Per Person)
ComfortOccupancy5/7/20183/9/201811/11/2018
 Adult on Single Sharing63,700/-66,500/-73,000/-
 Adult on Twin Sharing53,900/-56,700/-63,200/-
 Adult on Triple Sharing53,600/-56,500/-63,000/-
 Child with Extra Bed (2-11 Yr)53,200/-56,100/-62,600/-
 Child without Extra Bed (2-11 Yr)50,600/-53,500/-57,700/-

2. The journey from Ahmedabad to Sharjah will be via economy class of Air Arabia.

DateFlightSectorDepartureArrival
5/7/2018
3/9/2018
11/11/2018		G9484
(Onward)		AMD-SHJ5:156:30
11/7/2018
9/9/2018
17/11/2018		G9483
(Return)		SHJ-AMD0:354:35

3. IRCTC's tour package includes dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbecue dinner and belly dance and tanura show and visit to Burj Khalifa's 124th Floor (observation deck).

4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, tips, liquor are not a part of the package. 

5. IRCTC will also provide travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years. 

IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Kolkata and a ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia.
 

