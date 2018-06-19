IRCTC Tourism Offers 7-Day Tour To Dubai, Abu Dhabi From Rs 53,600

IRCTC's package details:
|Package Name
|Dream Dubai with Abu Dhabi Ex Ahmedabad
|Destinations Covered
|Dubai/Abhu Dhabi
|Travelling Mode
|By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad
|Tour Date
|05th July 2018 to 11th July 2018
|03rd Sep 2018 to 09th Sep 2018
|11th Nov 2018 to 17th Nov 2018
|Meal Plan
|MAP (Breakfast and Dinner)
Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Dubai package:
1. The tariff for the tour package varies on different dates. In the July 5 tour, package starts at Rs. 53,600 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs. 53,900.
|Class
|Prices (Per Person)
|Comfort
|Occupancy
|5/7/2018
|3/9/2018
|11/11/2018
|Adult on Single Sharing
|63,700/-
|66,500/-
|73,000/-
|Adult on Twin Sharing
|53,900/-
|56,700/-
|63,200/-
|Adult on Triple Sharing
|53,600/-
|56,500/-
|63,000/-
|Child with Extra Bed (2-11 Yr)
|53,200/-
|56,100/-
|62,600/-
|Child without Extra Bed (2-11 Yr)
|50,600/-
|53,500/-
|57,700/-
2. The journey from Ahmedabad to Sharjah will be via economy class of Air Arabia.
|Date
|Flight
|Sector
|Departure
|Arrival
|5/7/2018
3/9/2018
11/11/2018
|G9484
(Onward)
|AMD-SHJ
|5:15
|6:30
|11/7/2018
9/9/2018
17/11/2018
|G9483
(Return)
|SHJ-AMD
|0:35
|4:35
3. IRCTC's tour package includes dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbecue dinner and belly dance and tanura show and visit to Burj Khalifa's 124th Floor (observation deck).
4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, tips, liquor are not a part of the package.
Comments5. IRCTC will also provide travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.
IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Kolkata and a ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia.