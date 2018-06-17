IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands From Rs 21,120

IRCTC's package details:
|Package Name
|Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata
|Destination Covered
|Port Blair Havelock
|Traveling Mode
|By Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata
|Class
|Comfort
|Frequency/Tour Date
|15thÂ Aug 2018
|Duration
|04 Nights/ 05 Days
Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Andaman package:
1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 21,120 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 21,760 and for children with bed, the tariff is Rs 19,815. However, for infant (below age of two years) booking one needs to deposit cash at IRCTC's office at the time of booking.
2. The journey from Kolkata to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be via economy class of IndiGo Airlines.
|Flight
|From - To
|Dept Time
|Arrl Time
|6.00E-282
|Kolkata-Port Blair
|0735 Hrs
|0950 Hrs
|6E-6616
|Port Blair-Kolkata
|1020 Hrs
|1235 Hrs
3. IRCTC's tour package includes air-conditioned accommodation on double sharing basis at all places, including entry permits, entry tickets, ferry tickets and forest area permits.
4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, poterage facility, tips, insurance, liquor, room service are not a part of the package.
Comments5. One child (between 1-4 years) will be complimentary, sharing with parents in hotel accommodation only and flight tickets are required for children above 2 years and below 12 years.
IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Bhutan from Mumbai via Delhi and nine-night and ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia.