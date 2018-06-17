IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands From Rs 21,120 IRCTC's Andaman package starts at Rs. Rs 21,120 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST.

Package Name Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata Destination Covered Port Blair Havelock Traveling Mode By Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata Class Comfort Frequency/Tour Date 15thÂ Aug 2018 Duration 04 Nights/ 05 Days

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Kolkata. The tour will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on August 15, 2018, further said the website . The package starts at Rs. Rs 21,120 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 21,120 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 21,760 and for children with bed, the tariff is Rs 19,815. However, for infant (below age of two years) booking one needs to deposit cash at IRCTC's office at the time of booking.2. The journey from Kolkata to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be via economy class of IndiGo Airlines.3. IRCTC's tour package includes air-conditioned accommodation on double sharing basis at all places, including entry permits, entry tickets, ferry tickets and forest area permits.4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, poterage facility, tips, insurance, liquor, room service are not a part of the package. 5. One child (between 1-4 years) will be complimentary, sharing with parents in hotel accommodation only and flight tickets are required for children above 2 years and below 12 years.IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Bhutan from Mumbai via Delhi and nine-night and ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter