IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands From Rs 21,120

IRCTC's Andaman package starts at Rs. Rs 21,120 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST.

Services | | Updated: June 17, 2018 13:00 IST
IRCTC's tour package includes air-conditioned accommodation on double sharing basis.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Kolkata. The tour will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on August 15, 2018, further said the website. The package starts at Rs. Rs 21,120 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).   

IRCTC's package details:

Package NameAndaman Delights Ex Kolkata
Destination CoveredPort Blair Havelock
Traveling ModeBy Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata
ClassComfort
Frequency/Tour Date15thÂ Aug 2018
Duration04 Nights/ 05 Days

Here are the key things to know IRCTC's Andaman package:

1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 21,120 in the triple occupancy segment. On double occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 21,760 and for children with bed, the tariff is Rs 19,815. However, for infant (below age of two years) booking one needs to deposit cash at IRCTC's office at the time of booking.  

2. The journey from Kolkata to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be via economy class of IndiGo Airlines.

FlightFrom - ToDept TimeArrl Time
6.00E-282Kolkata-Port Blair0735 Hrs0950 Hrs
6E-6616Port Blair-Kolkata1020 Hrs1235 Hrs

3. IRCTC's tour package includes air-conditioned accommodation on double sharing basis at all places, including entry permits, entry tickets, ferry tickets and forest area permits. 

4. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry, poterage facility, tips, insurance, liquor, room service are not a part of the package.  

Comments
5. One child (between 1-4 years) will be complimentary, sharing with parents in hotel accommodation only and flight tickets are required for children above 2 years and below 12 years.

IRCTC is also offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Bhutan from Mumbai via Delhi and nine-night and ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia

