IRCTC Premium Special Trains: Online Ticket Booking Rules, Fares Charged

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation) offers ticket reservations in premium special trains online via its official website/app. Premium special trains are run by Indian Railways with dynamic fare pricing. Dynamic fare stands for the fare component which may be increased with the subsequent bookings, said IRCTC. Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains can go up to maximum of 15 days. Dynamic fares are charged for confirm as well as RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers on these trains.