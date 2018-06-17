NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Premium Special Trains: Online Ticket Booking Rules, Fares Charged

Agents are not allowed to book tickets in premium special trains.

June 17, 2018
Premium special trains are run by Indian Railways with dynamic fare pricing.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation) offers ticket reservations in premium special trains online via its official website/app. Premium special trains are run by Indian Railways with dynamic fare pricing. Dynamic fare stands for the fare component which may be increased with the subsequent bookings, said IRCTC. Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains can go up to maximum of 15 days. Dynamic fares are charged for confirm as well as RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers on these trains.
10 things to know about IRCTC premium train tickets online booking:
  1. Agents are not allowed to book tickets in premium special trains. 
  2. Waitlist ticket bookings are not allowed in these trains. 
  3. Upgradation option is also not applicable in these trains.  Any kind of modification is also not allowed in premium special trains, noted IRCTC.
  4. Only online tickets are permitted for booking. 
  5. Also, online ticket booking is allowed in general quota only. Tatkal/ ladies/other quota tickets cannot be booked in these trains. 
  6. No concession is applicable in these trains. 
  7. Identity card number of the prescribed proof of identity is required at the time of booking. At least one passenger should travel with his/her ID card in original which was used at the time of booking. 
  8. Vacant berths left at the time of charting are offered for current booking at current booking counters of train originating stations. 
  9. Cancellation is not allowed. However, ticket can be cancelled only if the train is cancelled, mentioned IRCTC on its website.
  10. Dynamic fares along with total fare are displayed after filling reservation form. Users must ensure the fare and journey details before proceeding for payment.


