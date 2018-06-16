IRCTC Tourism Offers Ten-Day Trip To Australia Starting Rs 1.83 Lakh IRCTC Tourism's 10-day Australia trip entails visits to City Orientation Tour in Melbourne, Eureka Tower and Skydeck, Phillip Island, Sydney Tower Eye

Day 1: The Qantas Airways flight will leave from Mumbai to Melbourne on the first day.



Day 2: The second day entails orientation tour, admission to Eureka Skydeck in Melbourne, dinner at local restaurant.



Day 3: The third day covers visits to Melbourne Cricket Ground, Nobbies Antarctic journey, Penguin and Churchill Island, dinner at Phillip Island.



Day 4: The fourth day would cover visit to Sydney, Sealife Aquarium, Sydney Tower Eye, dinner at local restaurant, among other activities.



Day 5: The fifth day in Australia would cover Blue Mountains Tour, Featherdale Wildlie Park, Ultimate Discovery Pass, among other sightseeing.



Occupancy Price (Per Person) Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 2,19,399/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 1,83,199/- Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 1,83,199/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 1,67,199/- Child without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 1,46,999/-

Day 6: The sixth day of Astonishing Australia package entails trip from Sydney to Brisbane to Gold Coast.



Day 7: The seventh day would cover return transfer to Movie World in Gold Coast followed by Indian dinner.



Day 8: The eight day covers breakfast at hotel, return transfer to Sea World, admission to Sea World, and Indian dinner.



Day 9: One the ninth day of package, the itinerants would return on flight from Gold Coast to Brisbane by road, and transfer to Airport where all the 32 passengers will board the return flight to Mumbai.



Day 10: The passengers will finally return to Mumbai on Qantas Airways.



IRCTC Tourism offers nine-night and ten-day trip from Mumbai to Australia and back, starting October 21. The package starts from Rs 1,83,199 for the passengers who opt for triple occupancy, and double occupancy. However, the single occupancy package costs Rs 2,19,399. The trip itinerary covers two nights in Melbourne, two in Sydney and three nights in Gold Coast. The IRCTC Tourism package, known as Astonishing Australia, is all-inclusive package that covers meals, hotel stays, air-fare, among other things.