IRCTC Tatkal Online Ticket Reservation: Charges, Rules And All Details Here

IRCTC is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250

IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of booking. Tatkal tickets can be booked online one day in advance excluding the date of journey from the train originating station, said IRCTC on its official portal -irctc.co.in. It can be booked on the opening day from 10:00 am for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 am for non- AC class (SL/FC/2S).in addition to normal ticket, said IRCTC. 1. For booking, each of the passengers (mandatory for at least one passenger) can enter his/her identity proof type and number against his/her name in reservation form, which is to be used for travel. These details will be printed on the ERS (Electronic Reservation Slip)/VRM (Virtual reservation Message) as well as in the reservation chart.2. During the journey, at least one passenger, whose identity card number has been indicated on the ticket, will have to produce original proof of identity indicated on the ticket, failing which all the passengers booked on the ticket shall be treated as travelling without ticket and charged accordingly, said IRCTC.3.at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as mentioned here:4. T(for e-tickets only) against Tatkal quota, in any class, for journey between source/remote stations having Tatkal quota to destination.5. Maximum four passengers per PNR (Passenger Name Record) can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket.