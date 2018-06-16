NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tatkal Online Ticket Reservation: Charges, Rules And All Details Here

Tatkal charges are charged per passenger in addition to normal ticket, said IRCTC.

Services | | Updated: June 16, 2018 12:01 IST
IRCTC is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of booking Tatkal tickets online. Tatkal tickets can be booked online one day in advance excluding the date of journey from the train originating station, said IRCTC on its official portal -irctc.co.in. It can be booked on the opening day from 10:00 am for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 am for non- AC class (SL/FC/2S). Tatkal charges are charged per passenger in addition to normal ticket, said IRCTC. IRCTC is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. 

5 things to know about Tatkal ticket bookings and charges:

1. For booking Tatkal e-tickets, each of the passengers (mandatory for at least one passenger) can enter his/her identity proof type and number against his/her name in reservation form, which is to be used for travel. These details will be printed on the ERS (Electronic Reservation Slip)/VRM (Virtual reservation Message) as well as in the reservation chart. 

2. During the journey, at least one passenger, whose identity card number has been indicated on the ticket, will have to produce original proof of identity indicated on the ticket, failing which all the passengers booked on the ticket shall be treated as travelling without ticket and charged accordingly, said IRCTC.

3. Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as mentioned here:

Class of TravelMinimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.)Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.)Minimum Distance for charge(in Km)
Second (sitting)1015100
Sleeper100200500
AC Chair Car125225250
AC 3 Tier300400500
AC 2 Tier400500500
Executive400500250

4. Tatkal Booking facility provides confirmed / waitlisted tickets (for e-tickets only) against Tatkal quota, in any class, for journey between source/remote stations having Tatkal quota to destination.

5. Maximum four passengers per PNR (Passenger Name Record) can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket.
 

