IRCTC Tatkal Online Ticket Reservation: Charges, Rules And All Details Here

5 things to know about Tatkal ticket bookings and charges:
1. For booking Tatkal e-tickets, each of the passengers (mandatory for at least one passenger) can enter his/her identity proof type and number against his/her name in reservation form, which is to be used for travel. These details will be printed on the ERS (Electronic Reservation Slip)/VRM (Virtual reservation Message) as well as in the reservation chart.
2. During the journey, at least one passenger, whose identity card number has been indicated on the ticket, will have to produce original proof of identity indicated on the ticket, failing which all the passengers booked on the ticket shall be treated as travelling without ticket and charged accordingly, said IRCTC.
3. Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as mentioned here:
|Class of Travel
|Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.)
|Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.)
|Minimum Distance for charge(in Km)
|Second (sitting)
|10
|15
|100
|Sleeper
|100
|200
|500
|AC Chair Car
|125
|225
|250
|AC 3 Tier
|300
|400
|500
|AC 2 Tier
|400
|500
|500
|Executive
|400
|500
|250
4. Tatkal Booking facility provides confirmed / waitlisted tickets (for e-tickets only) against Tatkal quota, in any class, for journey between source/remote stations having Tatkal quota to destination.
5. Maximum four passengers per PNR (Passenger Name Record) can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket.