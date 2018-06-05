IRCTC Offers 4-Day Tour To Bhopal, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Panchmarhi. Fares Start From Rs 10,920

10 things to know about IRCTC Tourism's 'A Journey to Heartland' tour package:
1. There are 12 seats available under this offer. Number of seats may be increased as per booking demand, as mentioned on the website of IRCTC Tourism. (Also read: How To Cancel IRCTC I-Ticket? Rules, Charges Explained Here)
2. Under comfort class, triple occupancy is priced at Rs 10, 920. Double occupancy is priced at Rs 13,520 while single occupancy pacakge is priced at Rs 19,270. Child with bed (5-11 years).
|Package Tariff "Per Person" (inclusive of all taxes)
3. This package includes hotel accommodations for night stay, vehicle for sightseeing, breakfast and dinner, toll, parking and all applicable taxes for services and Panchmarhi forest zone visit by gypsy. (Also read: IRCTC Offers 6-Day Tour To Gangtok, Namchi. Fares Start From Rs. 14,560)
4. This package excludes any kind of airfare/trainfare, any portage at hotels, tips, insurance and all items of personal nature, camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any additional meals.
5. It is mandatory to carry the identity proof provided by the client at the time of booking .The other passengers travelling need to carry a valid photo id card during the package tour. The valid photo ID card are Aadhaar, voter id card, passport, driving license and student ID cards with photo issued by school/College for their students, as mentioned on the website of IRCTC Tourism. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Puri, Gaya, Varanasi For Rs. 9,450)
6. IRCTC reserves the right to cancel the tour programme at any point of time arising out of various exigencies beyond its control. In such an event, maximum liability of IRCTC shall be limited to the package amount paid by the guest, said IRCTC Tourism.
7. Customization of this tour package is permissible, on direct payment basis, subject to approval of IRCTC.
8. The tour package rates are subject to availability.
Comments9. Cancellation charges are applied as per company policy.
10. The package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey, informed IRCTC Tourism.